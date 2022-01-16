Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two teams with postseason aspirations, the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, will face off on Sunday.

The Warriors are coming into this game as the second seed in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 31-11 record, having won five of their last 10 games. Possessing the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have won 13 games on the road and lost eight of them. That should give the Timberwolves some confidence going into this game.

The Dubs snapped their two-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 138-96 last time around and will be hoping to close the gap to the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 20-22 record, having won five of their last 10 games just like the Warriors. However, they are on a two-game losing streak and will be hoping to break this skid against Steph Curry and co.

Minnesota are just over the 0.500 mark at home this season, having won 11 of their 21 home games. They finding themselves less than four games behind fifth seed the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Warriors talisman Klay Thompson

The big news for Dub Nation coming into this game is that Steph Curry will miss this game due to a sore right hand after picking up an injury against the Chicago Bulls. Draymond Green is also out due to a calf injury. Gary Payton II is being monitored on a day-to-day basis and will probably be a game time decision. James Wiseman continues to be out due to a knee injury.

Players Status Reason Steph Curry Out Hand Draymond Green Out Calf Gary Payton II Questionable Back James Wiseman Out Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell

Unlike the Warriors, the Timberwolves have all their starters available to them for this matchup. Leandro Bolmaro and Jordan McLaughlin are out for the game after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. Jaylen Nowell is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to an ankle injury.

Players Status Reason Leandro Bolmaro Out Covid-19 Jordan McLaughlin Out Covid-19 Jaylen Nowell Questionable Ankle

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will see Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. while the center will be Kevon Looney.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell will start as guards for Minnesota. The forwards will be Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt, while the center will be Karl-Anthony Towns.

Golden State Warriros vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard: Jordan Poole; Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson; Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward: Otto Porter Jr.; Center: Kevon Looney

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns

