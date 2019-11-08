Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th November 2019

Golden State will travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves

Match details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Friday, 8th November 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Last game results

Golden State Warriors (2-6): 112-129 defeat to the Houston Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3): 121-137 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors' terrible start to the new season has been well documented, although Steve Kerr's young team has shown plenty of fight over the past week. After beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Kerr's team also showed signs of improvement during last night's defeat to the Houston Rockets.

However, James Harden and company managed to score 129 points, and Golden State's defensive rating through eight games sits at a league-worst 118.7. Evidently, the Warriors' defense will be the main concern for Kerr heading into the game against the Timberwolves, although it could take some time before an improvement is seen.

Key Player - Eric Paschall

Eric Paschall has been among the rookies that have made the biggest impact so far this season

Paschall wasn't expected to play much after being selected 41st overall by the Warriors during the summer, although the 23-year-old has been among the standout rookies of the season so far. Through eight appearances, Paschall is averaging 17 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and he is likely to be Golden State's best performer once more.

Warriors predicted lineup

Eric Paschall, Glenn Robinson III, Willie Cauley-Stein, Ky Bowman, Jordan Poole

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves started the new season with four wins from their opening five games, although the team has since dropped out of the playoff spots due to back-to-back defeats. Last night's loss to a poor Memphis Grizzlies team was especially alarming, although tonight's game kicks off a streak that will see the Wolves play five of their next six games at home.

While the Wolves fell to a surprise 121-137 defeat to Memphis, Karl-Anthony Towns looked sharp upon his return from a two-game suspension, while Andrew Wiggins has been locked in on the offensive end. The Wolves' defense has been a problem, although head coach Ryan Saunders will be confident that his side can improve that area of their game over the coming weeks.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has started the season in impressive form

Towns wasn't able to guide the Timberwolves to a win on his return earlier this week, although the 24-year-old is in the form of his life. So far this season, Towns is averaging 26.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, while also shooting an excellent 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Timberwolves predicted lineup

Robert Covington, Josh Okogie, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Jarrett Culver

Warriors vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

Tonight's game will see the NBA's fifth-best offensive team taking on the league's worst defense, and despite the unpredictability of the season so far, it is difficult to see anything other than a Timberwolves win.

Minnesota will be eager to prove that their past two defeats were nothing more than a blip, and Towns is sure to enjoy a huge night against an inexperienced Golden State team.

Where to watch Warriors vs Timberwolves?

There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports North from 8:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.