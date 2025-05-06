Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups an depth charts for Game 1 (May 6) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves is the second of two playoff games on the NBA slate. This second-round showdown kicks off after each squad was able to pull off an upset in round one.
The Warriors are the less-rested of the two squads, having gone seven games with the Houston Rockets in round one. They were last in action on Sunday, and now have a quick turnaround as they prepare to take on the Timberwolves.
As for Anthony Edwards and company, they've had some time to regroup after taking care of business in the first round. The Timberwolves pulled off a major upset, sending home the new-look LA Lakers in five games.
After reaching the conference finals last season, the Timberwolves are now within striking distance of getting back. However, they have far from an easy path ahead. Minnesota has to go through another all-time great in Steph Curry.
Golden State went through a big change at the deadline by bringing in Jimmy Butler with the hopes of contending. Experience carried them against a young Houston Rockets team, but that won't be the case in the semifinal round. The Warriors are going to have their hands full against the Timberwolves as they attempt to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury reports for Game 1
Golden State Warriors injury report
Heading into Game 1, the Golden State Warriors have a pair of key rotation players on their injury report. Steph Curry is listed as he continues to deal with a thumb ailment, but is available for Tuesday's matchup. Veteran guard Gary Payton II will be a gametime decision due to an illness.
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report
The Minnesota Timberwolves also have a brief injury report, with just one player on there. Rookie guard Rob Dillingham has been ruled out due to a sprained right ankle.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth charts
Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart
At this stage of the season, it's unlikely teams make any major adjustments to their starting lineup. On Tuesday, the Warriors are expected to open with Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Gary Payton could start in place of Hield in the event that he's active for Game 1.
Here is the breakdown of the Warriors' depth chart ahead of Game 1:
Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart
The Timberwolves have made minimal changes to their starting lineup all year, suggesting they'll stick with their usual opening unit in Game 1. They'll likely start the matchup with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.
Below is a snapshot of Minnesota's full depth chart.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch
For those looking to tune in to Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves, tip-off is slated for 9:30 pm Eastern Time. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT.
