Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups an depth charts for Game 1 (May 6) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

On Tuesday night, Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves is the second of two playoff games on the NBA slate. This second-round showdown kicks off after each squad was able to pull off an upset in round one.

Ad

The Warriors are the less-rested of the two squads, having gone seven games with the Houston Rockets in round one. They were last in action on Sunday, and now have a quick turnaround as they prepare to take on the Timberwolves.

As for Anthony Edwards and company, they've had some time to regroup after taking care of business in the first round. The Timberwolves pulled off a major upset, sending home the new-look LA Lakers in five games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After reaching the conference finals last season, the Timberwolves are now within striking distance of getting back. However, they have far from an easy path ahead. Minnesota has to go through another all-time great in Steph Curry.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State went through a big change at the deadline by bringing in Jimmy Butler with the hopes of contending. Experience carried them against a young Houston Rockets team, but that won't be the case in the semifinal round. The Warriors are going to have their hands full against the Timberwolves as they attempt to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury reports for Game 1

Golden State Warriors injury report

Heading into Game 1, the Golden State Warriors have a pair of key rotation players on their injury report. Steph Curry is listed as he continues to deal with a thumb ailment, but is available for Tuesday's matchup. Veteran guard Gary Payton II will be a gametime decision due to an illness.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves also have a brief injury report, with just one player on there. Rookie guard Rob Dillingham has been ruled out due to a sprained right ankle.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

At this stage of the season, it's unlikely teams make any major adjustments to their starting lineup. On Tuesday, the Warriors are expected to open with Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Gary Payton could start in place of Hield in the event that he's active for Game 1.

Ad

Here is the breakdown of the Warriors' depth chart ahead of Game 1:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Pat Spencer Gary Payton Moses Moody Gui Santos Quinten Post Taran Armstrong Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves have made minimal changes to their starting lineup all year, suggesting they'll stick with their usual opening unit in Game 1. They'll likely start the matchup with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Below is a snapshot of Minnesota's full depth chart.

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Terrernce Shannon Jr. Naz Reid Luka Garza Bones Hyland Jaylen Clark Joe Ingles Leonard Miller Rob Dillingham

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch

For those looking to tune in to Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves, tip-off is slated for 9:30 pm Eastern Time. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.