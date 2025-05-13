Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips for Game 5 (May 14)| 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to clinch their spot in the Western Conference Finals over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Timberwolves used a 39-point third quarter to secure a 117-110 victory on the road in Game 4, taking advantage of Steph Curry's absence due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the way for Minnesota, both topping 30 points in the victory. Both continue to operate well as the Timberwolves' new star duo after the team traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Randle and Donte DiVincenzo this offseason. Jonathan Kuminga led a balanced attack for Golden State, but it wasn't enough to complete a fourth quarter comeback.

Fans can watch Game 5 of the Timberwolves-Warriors series on TNT, truTV and Max. It will also be live streamed on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, both of which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-750) vs. Warriors (+475)

Spread: Timberwolves -11.5 (-110) vs. Warriors +11.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves u203.5 (-105) vs. Warriors o203.5 (-115)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Timberwolves did a much better job guarding Jimmy Butler in Game 4 than in Game 3, but found themselves losing by two at halftime. Kuminga delivered his second straight game of more than 20 points, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with Minnesota in the third quarter. After being outscored 39-17 in the period, Golden State never recovered.

Randle and Edwards led the Timberwolves down the stretch, providing the three-point shooting their team was looking for in the first half. The Warriors, on the other hand, shot below 30% from deep while Minnesota was just under 50%. Not having Steph Curry on the floor to keep defenses honest has made things much more difficult for Golden State's offense.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups

Warriors

G - Brandin Podziemski | G - Buddy Hield | F - Jimmy Butler | F - Draymond Green | F - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Anthony Edwards is favored to go OVER (-102) 27.5 points via FanDuel. He is coming off a 30-point performance, so bet on him to hit his mark as he looks to end the series on Wednesday. He will need another big game in order to finish the Warriors off.

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel. He's favored to go OVER (-122) despite a 14-point performance in Game 4. Take your money and put it on OVER, as the Warriors will need "Playoff Jimmy" in order to stave off elimination for one more game.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Timberwolves are the favorites to win Game 5 at home. This will be the last game that Curry sits out barring a setback in his recovery, but that could be all that Minnesota needs. The prediction is a Timberwolves win, punching their spot in the Western Conference Finals, with the total going OVER 203.5 points.

