Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips - May 6 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of two 2025 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be Game 1 of the second-round series between the two Western Conference teams.

This will be the first time when the two franchises meet in the postseason. They have played each other in 134 regular-season games, with Golden State holding a 77-57 lead. They faced off four times this season, with the Warriors winning the series 3-1.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 1 details and odds

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 1 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Warriors (+230) vs. Timberwolves (-280)

Spread: Warriors (+7) vs. Timberwolves (-7)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o209.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u209.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The sixth-seeded Timberwolves will host the seventh-seeded Warriors for Game 1 of their second-round series on Tuesday. Both teams upset the better ranked teams in the opening round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Minnesota dominated the LA Lakers to take the series 4-1 in five games. It last played on Wednesday when it beat the Lakers 103-96. Rudy Gobert had a monster double-double of 27 points and 24 rebounds. Anthony Edwards added 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

While Golden State had a chance to end its series against the Houston Rockets in five games, Steph Curry and Co. lost Games 5 and 6, before winning Game 7 on the road on Sunday.

The Warriors were at its defensive best as they won 103-89 behind Buddy Hield’s 33 points and nine 3-pointers. Steph Curry had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Golden State finds itself in rare territory as this is the first time since Steve Kerr took over as the coach in 2014 when it enters a playoff series as the underdog.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 26.5. He averaged 28.8 points in four games against the T-Wolves this season. Bet on the over.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 27.5. While the oddsmakers favor him to go over, the Warriors defense should do just enough to limit him under 27.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the Timberwolves to get an easy win at home. We, however, expect the Warriors to cause an upset. Golden State is fresh off of a big win on Sunday and should carry that momentum into Tuesday as well. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 209.5 points.

