Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips - May 8 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is the only 2025 NBA Playoffs game scheduled for Thursday. This will be Game 2 of the second-round series between the two Western Conference teams, as Golden State leads the series 1-0.

Game 1 between the two teams was their first meeting in the postseason. They have faced off in 134 regular-season games, as the Warriors lead the series 77-57.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 2 details and odds

The Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Game 2 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 8, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game live on MAX, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Warriors (+400) vs. Timberwolves (-550)

Spread: Warriors (+10.5) vs. Timberwolves (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o201.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u201.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Warriors got home court advantage after winning Game 1 99-88 on the road on Tuesday. While the team must be rejoicing because of the win, it came at a cost, a heavy one. Steph Curry left the game with a hamstring strain in the second quarter and didn’t return.

The Warriors announced on Wednesday that it was Grade 1 left hamstring strain that rules out the four-time champion for the next three games. He will be re-evaluated in a week.

Curry started the game hot and had 13 points in just under 13 minutes before exiting the game with a 10-point lead for his team. While the Warriors were able to hold on to the lead and eventually win the game, it won’t be as easy Thursday.

The Timberwolves had an epic meltdown from the 3-point line, combining for just 5-of-29 shooting. Their shooting woes were evident in Anthony Edwards’ first-half shooting numbers, where he went 0 of 8 for just one point. He bounced back in the second half and ended the night with 23 points.

Minnesota is expected to make adjustments for Game 2 and neutralize the threats posed by Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green who had 24, 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Jimmy Butler’s points total is set at 24.5. With Steph Curry out, the responsibility falls on Butler to ensure the Warriors do not fall to a 3-1 hole. Expect him to be aggressive on Thursday and score over 24.5 points.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 27.5. After an off shooting game, bet on Edwards to have a big game on Thursday and score over 27.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers favor the T-Wolves to get an easy win in Game 2. We expect the same as the Warriors might find it too difficult to deal with Steph Curry’s absence on the road. Minnesota should be able to cover the spread for a win in a matchup where the two teams combine for more than 201.5 points.

