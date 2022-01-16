Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Target Center on Sunday.

The Warriors returned to form in style with a 138-96 win against Eastern Conference leaders the Chicago Bulls in their previous game. They had lost four of their last five games before that contest.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves enter this match on the back of a 108-116 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. It was their second loss in a row following their stunning four-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, January 16, 8:00 PM ET [Monday, January 17th; 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors endured their worst stretch this season offensively before their stellar win against the Bulls. They were averaging roughly 95 points per game across five outings.

The Warriors have had to deal with injuries to key players during that stretch. They have also had to reintegrate Klay Thompson into their setup. The Dubs have a lot to build on now, thanks to their solid showing in their last game.

They made 56.4% of their field goals, including 19 3-pointers as a team. Six players scored in double-digits. Jonathan Kuminga stepped up in the absence of Draymond Green. Kuminga scored a team-high 25 points off the bench on ten of 12 shooting.

The Golden State Warriors also recorded just seven turnovers. They will need to put in another disciplined shift to make sure they do not allow the lowly-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves to cause an upset.

Key Player - Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green ruled out for the game, and Klay Thompson on a minute restriction, Jordan Poole is expected to play a significant role in running the Golden State Warriors' offense. Poole has rarely disappointed whenever he has been asked to step up, so the Dubs will be banking on him to help them win this contest.

Poole is coming off a 22-point, five-assist performance and is expected to do more of the same when his team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Klay Thompson, F - Otto Porter Jr., F - Andrew Wiggins, C - Kevon Looney.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves once again struggled to build off of a lengthy winning streak. They were on a four-game winning run before their back-to-back losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

The T'Wolves were outscored 24-37 in the third quarter against the Grizzlies, which led to their loss in that game. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell played their roles well, tallying a combined 84 points on the night. However, the rest of the group did not perform up to the mark, at least offensively.

The Minnesota Timberwolves shot 42% from the floor and recorded 15 turnovers. They will need to try to be more efficient in those two areas to have a shot at beating the shorthanded Golden State Warriors team.

Key Player - Patrick Beverley

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

Patrick Beverley's role as a veteran leader for the Minnesota Timberwolves has been key to most of their wins thus far. Beverley's presence on the court also gives the likes of Edwards and Russell the freedom to focus more on the offensive side of things.

Beverley will likely be tasked with guarding Jordan Poole against the Golden State Warriors. Limiting him will help Minnesota neutralize the Dubs' offense in this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley, G - D'Angelo Russell, F - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Warriors vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors would have been the favorites to win against the Minnesota Timberwolves if they weren't dealing with injuries to star players Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Their absence will likely see this game become a close encounter, which could be in favor of Minnesota by a slender margin due to their home-court advantage.

Where to watch Warriors vs Timberwolves

Also Read Article Continues below

NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports North will televise the game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav