Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 14) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs West semis on Wednesday. The Timberwolves have an opportunity to end their counterparts' season at home after taking a 3-1 lead in the series by winning consecutive games at the Chase Center.

With Steph Curry sidelined for the fourth straight contest, Minnesota couldn't have asked for a better chance to put this series to bed. Anthony Edwards and Co. have had the upper hand in this matchup on paper and have only improved their stock in Curry's absence.

Jimmy Butler hasn't posed the threat expected as a No. 1 option, and the rest haven't stepped up as expected. In the meantime. Edwards has found his rhythm, and so have the other Timberwolves players who were struggling to get going offensively.

With back-to-back 30-point outings on the road, Edwards seems unstoppable at the moment, and the Warriors don't have a response for him at the moment. Julius Randle has also figured out a way to hone in on his strengths and take advantage of the Warriors' weak paint defense.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report for Game 5

Warriors injury report

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry with a hamstring injury. He could return for Game 6 if the Warriors win on Wednesday.

Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have all players available for Game 6.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors will start Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield as the guards, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the frontcourt next to Trayce Jackson-Davis.

PG Brandin Podziemski Pat Spencer Taran Armstrong SG Buddy Hield Moses Moody Gary Payton II SF Jimmy Butler Gui Santos PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga C Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney Quentin Post

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Timberwolves will start Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt, Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle as the forwards and Rudy Gobert at center.

PG Mike Conley Donte DiVincenzo Rob Dillingham SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Bones Hyland SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. PF Julius Randle Naz Reid Joe Ingles C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

