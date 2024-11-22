Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Best Player Props ft. Steph Curry (Nov. 22)

The Golden State Warriors face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in an Emirates NBA Cup showdown. Steph Curry and Co. look to grab a stranglehold of the West Group C by getting their third straight win. The Dubs take a big step into the next round with another victory.

The reeling Pelicans suffered losses in Golden State while playing with a nearly complete roster. In the third meeting between the two teams, New Orleans will face the Warriors without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado. Jordan Hawkins, Brandon Ingram and Yves Missi are questionable, while CJ McCollum is doubtful.

Whoever plays for the New Orleans Pelicans must step up to give the visiting Golden State Warriors a competitive fight.

Best player props for Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans for Emirates NBA Cup game

#5. Brandon Ingram (24.5) points prop

Brandon Ingram has been carrying a herculean task to keep the New Orleans Pelicans afloat amid the team’s slew of injuries. Ingram has been quite productive despite all the attention opposing defenses have thrown at him. He is averaging 23.6 points per game on 44.7% shooting.

However, the Golden State Warriors know how to play the Pelicans well. Additionally, New Orleans’ offense has stuttered without point guards Alvarado, Murray and McCollum. Execution has been a problem for the Pelicans without natural floor leaders.

Without so many key players to occupy the Dubs’ elite defense, Ingram could be held below his 24.5 (O/U) points prop.

#4. Jonathan Kuminga (12.5) points prop

Jonathan Kuminga hasn’t been as aggressive and impactful over his last four games. During that stretch, he is averaging 11.5 points on 40.2% shooting. Herb Jones, the New Orleans Pelicans’ best defender, is out with an injury. The Golden State Warriors athletic forward might push past his 12.5 (O/U) points prop on Friday.

#3. Andrew Wiggins (15.5) points prop

After struggling to start the season, Andrew Wiggins has hit his stride, averaging 24.5 points in his last two games. Against the Pelicans’ injury-hampered roster, Wiggs could sustain his blistering form and top the 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

#2. Trey Murphy III (16.5) points prop

Trey Murphy III has been a bright spot for the New Orleans Pelicans since returning from an injury. He is averaging 15.5 PPG on 37.0% shooting, including 27.6% from deep. The normally efficient small forward doesn’t have his rhythm yet after a long layoff.

The Golden State Warriors' elite defense could continue making it tough for him to shoot and keep him from topping his 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

#1. Steph Curry

Steph Curry is ruled probable due to left knee bursitis but is expected to play. The two-time MVP is averaging 24.8 points on 51.5% shooting, including 45.3% from deep. Betting against his 23.5 (O/U) points prop doesn’t seem like a good idea, particularly against the Pelicans’ decimated roster.

