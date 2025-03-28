Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 28 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Mervin LR
Modified Mar 28, 2025 11:41 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.28 | 2024-25 NBA Season- Source: Imagn

Looking to stay afloat in the playoff race in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors will hope to end its two-game losing streak when they face the basement-dwelling New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. This will be the fourth and final regular-season matchup between the two Western Conference teams, with the Warriors leading the series 3-0.

The Warriors offense hasn't been the same without Steph Curry in the last two games. The West is hotly contested, and losing to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on the road puts the Warriors in a tough position.

The Dubs (41-31) were sixth in the West for most of March but have since slipped into seventh place, with as many as three teams clipping their heels for the last coveted playoff spot.

With only 10 games remaining in the regular season, the seven-time NBA champions know that it's all in their hands. They need to snap their losing streak and be nigh-on perfect going forward.

Meanwhile, there has been little to celebrate for Pelicans fans this season. The squad has been immensely depleted over the last few months, Most recently, up to six key players have been unavailable for selection, which has affected their season.

Occupying the penultimate spot in the standings, they have lost seven of their last ten games and sit at a 20-53 overall record. They have been eliminated from playoffs contention but come into the game following a 112-99 upset of the Philadelphia Sixers.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 28

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Steph Curry has been struggling with a pelvis contusion and missed the last two games. Whether he suits up on Friday is up in the air. The four-time champ reportedly went through a six-minute team scrimmage and is listed as questionable.

He could be in line to make a return given the position the team is in. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II has been ruled out after suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Barring any late changes, coach Steve Kerr is most likely to field a lineup of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Steph Curry, Quinten Post and Brandin Podziemski.

Point GuardSteph Curry Moses Moody
Shooting GuardBrandin PodziemskiJackson Rowe Gui Santos
Small ForwardJimmy Butler Buddy HieldPat Spencer
Power ForwardDraymond GreenTrayce Jackson-Davis
CenterQuinten PostKevon Looney
New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

It’s no secret that the Pelicans' campaign misfortunes can be blamed on injuries to some degree. As mentioned earlier, they have six absentees for the game.

Zion Williamson (back contusion), Brandon Boston (ankle), Herb Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (foot contusion), Trey Murphy (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Willie Green, once again, expected to rely on the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Keion Brooks Jr., Yves Missi, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins.

Point Guard
Jose Alvarado
Elfrid Payton
Shooting Guard
Trey Murphy III
Jordan Hawkins
Lester Quinones
Small Forward
Keion Brooks Jr
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Power Forward
Kelly Olynyk
Jamal Cain
Center
Yves Missi
Karlo Matkovic
Mo Bamba

The game takes place at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. It will be shown live on NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports.

