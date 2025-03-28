Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 28 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Looking to stay afloat in the playoff race in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors will hope to end its two-game losing streak when they face the basement-dwelling New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. This will be the fourth and final regular-season matchup between the two Western Conference teams, with the Warriors leading the series 3-0.

The Warriors offense hasn't been the same without Steph Curry in the last two games. The West is hotly contested, and losing to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on the road puts the Warriors in a tough position.

The Dubs (41-31) were sixth in the West for most of March but have since slipped into seventh place, with as many as three teams clipping their heels for the last coveted playoff spot.

With only 10 games remaining in the regular season, the seven-time NBA champions know that it's all in their hands. They need to snap their losing streak and be nigh-on perfect going forward.

Meanwhile, there has been little to celebrate for Pelicans fans this season. The squad has been immensely depleted over the last few months, Most recently, up to six key players have been unavailable for selection, which has affected their season.

Occupying the penultimate spot in the standings, they have lost seven of their last ten games and sit at a 20-53 overall record. They have been eliminated from playoffs contention but come into the game following a 112-99 upset of the Philadelphia Sixers.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 28

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Steph Curry has been struggling with a pelvis contusion and missed the last two games. Whether he suits up on Friday is up in the air. The four-time champ reportedly went through a six-minute team scrimmage and is listed as questionable.

He could be in line to make a return given the position the team is in. Meanwhile, Gary Payton II has been ruled out after suffering a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Barring any late changes, coach Steve Kerr is most likely to field a lineup of Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Steph Curry, Quinten Post and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Steph Curry Moses Moody

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Center Quinten Post Kevon Looney



New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

It’s no secret that the Pelicans' campaign misfortunes can be blamed on injuries to some degree. As mentioned earlier, they have six absentees for the game.

Zion Williamson (back contusion), Brandon Boston (ankle), Herb Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (foot contusion), Trey Murphy (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Willie Green, once again, expected to rely on the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Keion Brooks Jr., Yves Missi, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins.

Point Guard Jose Alvarado Elfrid Payton Shooting Guard Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Lester Quinones Small Forward Keion Brooks Jr Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Power Forward Kelly Olynyk Jamal Cain Center Yves Missi Karlo Matkovic Mo Bamba

The game takes place at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. It will be shown live on NBCS-BA and Gulf Coast Sports.

