Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 22 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The Golden State Warriors (11-3) will look to make light work of an injury-ravaged New Orleans Pelicans (4-12) team in the Emirates NBA Cup at Smoothie King Center on Friday. The Warriors have beaten the Pelicans twice on the road this season, and with New Orleans dealing with several key injuries, morale might be low for coach Willie Green, who is rumored to lose his seat if this trend continues.
The Warriors' last outing saw them cruise to a 120-97 win against the Atlanta Hawks, with Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combining for 50 points. Golden State doesn't look like slowing down any time soon and could be serious contenders this season.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans have an uphill battle ahead of them. With an injury-marred campaign, three to five players are on the treatment table. New Orleans only has one win in its last ten games.
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 22
Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Steve Kerr boasts an almost fully fit squad, with just a couple of players, listed as doubtful ahead of the game.
De'Anthony Melton and Reece Beekman are out, with Melton set to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Steph Curry is listed as probably with left knee bursitis but is expected to play after a fitness test.
Barring any changes, the starting five should be Draymond Green, Lindy Waters III, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Andrew Wiggins and Curry.
New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
The Pelicans’ squad has been decimated by injuries this season. The injury list currently has Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (hand).
Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (abductor) is listed as doubtful. Jordan Hawking (back) is listed as questionable. Yves Missi and Brandon Ingram also face a similar fate with shoulder and ankle injuries.
Green is most likely to go ahead with Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, Brandon Boston Jr., Brandon Ingram and Javonte Green as the starting five.
