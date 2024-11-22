Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 22 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

By Mervin LR
Modified Nov 22, 2024 14:50 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
2024 Emirates NBA Cup (Image Source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors (11-3) will look to make light work of an injury-ravaged New Orleans Pelicans (4-12) team in the Emirates NBA Cup at Smoothie King Center on Friday. The Warriors have beaten the Pelicans twice on the road this season, and with New Orleans dealing with several key injuries, morale might be low for coach Willie Green, who is rumored to lose his seat if this trend continues.

The Warriors' last outing saw them cruise to a 120-97 win against the Atlanta Hawks, with Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combining for 50 points. Golden State doesn't look like slowing down any time soon and could be serious contenders this season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have an uphill battle ahead of them. With an injury-marred campaign, three to five players are on the treatment table. New Orleans only has one win in its last ten games.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 22

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Steve Kerr boasts an almost fully fit squad, with just a couple of players, listed as doubtful ahead of the game.

De'Anthony Melton and Reece Beekman are out, with Melton set to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Steph Curry is listed as probably with left knee bursitis but is expected to play after a fitness test.

Barring any changes, the starting five should be Draymond Green, Lindy Waters III, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Andrew Wiggins and Curry.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Steph CurryGary Payton IIAndrew WigginsDraymond Green
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Brandin PodziemskiBuddy HieldMoses MoodyJonathan KumingaKevon Looney
Pat Spencer
Lindy Waters IIIKyle AndersonQuinten Post

Gui Santos

New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Pelicans’ squad has been decimated by injuries this season. The injury list currently has Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (hand).

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (abductor) is listed as doubtful. Jordan Hawking (back) is listed as questionable. Yves Missi and Brandon Ingram also face a similar fate with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Green is most likely to go ahead with Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, Brandon Boston Jr., Brandon Ingram and Javonte Green as the starting five.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Jose AlvaradoJordan HawkinsBrandon IngramTrey Murphy IIIYves Missi
Antonio ReevesBrandon Boston Jr.Javonte GreenJavonte GreenDaniel Theis
Jaylen NowellCJ McCollumHerbert JonesTrey Jemison III

Javonte Green Jeremiah Robinson-Earl


Jonas Valanciunas

