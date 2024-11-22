Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 22 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The Golden State Warriors (11-3) will look to make light work of an injury-ravaged New Orleans Pelicans (4-12) team in the Emirates NBA Cup at Smoothie King Center on Friday. The Warriors have beaten the Pelicans twice on the road this season, and with New Orleans dealing with several key injuries, morale might be low for coach Willie Green, who is rumored to lose his seat if this trend continues.

The Warriors' last outing saw them cruise to a 120-97 win against the Atlanta Hawks, with Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combining for 50 points. Golden State doesn't look like slowing down any time soon and could be serious contenders this season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have an uphill battle ahead of them. With an injury-marred campaign, three to five players are on the treatment table. New Orleans only has one win in its last ten games.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 22

Golden State Warriors Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Steve Kerr boasts an almost fully fit squad, with just a couple of players, listed as doubtful ahead of the game.

De'Anthony Melton and Reece Beekman are out, with Melton set to undergo season-ending surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Steph Curry is listed as probably with left knee bursitis but is expected to play after a fitness test.

Barring any changes, the starting five should be Draymond Green, Lindy Waters III, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Andrew Wiggins and Curry.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry Gary Payton II Andrew Wiggins Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Moses Moody Jonathan Kuminga Kevon Looney Pat Spencer

Lindy Waters III Kyle Anderson Quinten Post

Gui Santos

New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Pelicans’ squad has been decimated by injuries this season. The injury list currently has Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (hand).

Meanwhile, CJ McCollum (abductor) is listed as doubtful. Jordan Hawking (back) is listed as questionable. Yves Missi and Brandon Ingram also face a similar fate with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Green is most likely to go ahead with Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, Brandon Boston Jr., Brandon Ingram and Javonte Green as the starting five.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins Brandon Ingram Trey Murphy III Yves Missi Antonio Reeves Brandon Boston Jr. Javonte Green Javonte Green Daniel Theis Jaylen Nowell CJ McCollum Herbert Jones Trey Jemison III

Javonte Green Jeremiah Robinson-Earl



Jonas Valanciunas

