Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 22

Two teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings are set to face off in Friday’s Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup. The Warriors have already defeated the Pelicans twice this season, with two games remaining between the teams.

Golden State won those first two meetings by margins of 18 and 15 points, respectively. They now lead the West with an impressive 11-3 record, while New Orleans sits near the bottom at 4-12, holding the 14th spot in the standings.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Plagued by significant injuries, the Pelicans have dropped three straight games and nine of their last 10.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here are the key details for the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans game, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Warriors (-492) vs Pelicans (+365)

Spread: Warriors -10.5 (-110) vs Pelicans +10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o222.5 (-110) vs Pelicans u222.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a dominant 23-point victory over the Atlanta Hawks, which helped erase the sting of their narrow three-point loss to the LA Clippers. Before that, the Warriors had won three consecutive games against strong Western Conference opponents in the Dallas Mavericks, OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.

Steph Curry leads the Warriors with averages of 23.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1% from deep. However, Curry isn’t the team’s most efficient volume shooter — Buddy Hield, coming off the bench, is sinking 3.6 threes per game at an incredible 45.1% clip.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping for reinforcements after listing eight players as out in their last game. Returning home, the Pelicans could see status upgrades for several key players, with Jordan Hawkins (lower back strain), Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Yves Missi (left shoulder soreness) listed as questionable.

CJ McCollum (right adductor strain) has been upgraded to doubtful, while Jose Alvarado (left hamstring strain), Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), Dejounte Murray (left hand fracture) and forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) will remain out.

Expand Tweet

For the Warriors, guard De’Anthony Melton is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ACL surgery.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Injuries have severely impacted the Pelicans’ lineup, forcing them to rely on midseason signings like Elfrid Payton, who started their last game. Below are the expected starting lineups:

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Lindy Waters III | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Pelicans

G - Elfrid Payton | G - Brandon Boston | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Trey Murphy| C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Trey Murphy to score over 16.5 points is -115 on BetMGM. If he plays, he’s a good bet to surpass this total.

Buddy Hield to score over 12.5 points is -128 on FanDuel. As a former Pelican familiar with the Smoothie King Center rims, he’s likely to hit this mark.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The Warriors have been exceptional recently and are expected to maintain their dominance against the Pelicans. A decisive Golden State victory is the likely outcome, with our prediction being a blowout win for the visiting team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback