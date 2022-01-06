Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - January 6th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip as they travel from Dallas to Louisiana to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 6th.

Coming off a 99-82 loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors will try to switch gears and reset to their winning ways as they record their eighth loss of the season.

The New Orleans Pelicans will also head into this game on the back of a loss. Coming up short 110-123 against the Phoenix Suns, the Pelicans' three-game slide sees them fall to 13-25 on the season.

With the Warriors emerging as the winners in the first matchup of the best-of-three series, the Pelicans will look to turn things around as they host the Dubs this time.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, January 6th, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, January 7th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

Coming off Wednesday night's loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State find themselves at 29-8 and tied for first spot in the Western Conference table with the Phoenix Suns.

Having snapped a two-game winning streak in the process of losing, the Golden State Warriors really struggled to find their rhythm against the Mavericks. Although the Dubs managed to match Dallas' efforts on the rebounding glass with 46 rebounds apiece, Golden State really struggled with scoring on most of their attempts.

Shooting only 37% from the field, the Golden State Warriors struggles from the field were characterized by the poor shooting of Steph Curry. With one of the best shooters in the league going 5-24 in the game, the Warriors' only bright spark was Andrew Wiggins who recorded 17 points on the night.

Key Player - Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins attenpts to drive to the rim

Heading into their next game on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will see Andrew Wiggins as a key performer.

Following his return from health and safety protocols in December, Wiggins reminded what he brings to the side on the offensive end. As a scorer, his ability to create his own shot and spot up from three make him an indispensable member of Golden State's rotation.

Andrew Wiggins has been playing with newfound life ever since he joined the Warriors. As a two-way player, he also showed serious effort on the defensive end of the floor.

Entering the conversation to become an All-Star this season, Andrew Wiggins' impressive performance will be a key factor in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. While he doesn't need to be the highest scorer, being a reliable presence in the starting rotation is key.

With Steph Curry potentially missing the game due to a quad contusion, Wiggins will have to support Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on both ends of the floor to secure a Golden State Warriors' win.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Gary Payton II | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to put a stop to their losing slide as they host the Golden State Warriors. The loss to the Suns saw New Orleans punching way above their weight, and they did have some impressive moments in the game.

With Devonte' Graham recording 28 points for the night, the Pels also saw Jonas Valanciunas put on a show by recording 25 points and 16 rebounds for the game. The only major contributor was in the form of Josh Hart, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the game.

Although New Orleans also enjoyed some scoring from Brandon Ingram, the side was purely outclassed by the Suns. Allowing the Suns to shoot 54.8% from beyond the arc, the Pelicans' 30.3% from downtown dwarfs in comparison.

Given the Pelicans' current situation, the side will continue to miss a key player in the form of Zion Williamson. Facing another goliath in the Western Conference on Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans will hope to pull off a win to end their slide at home.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram has shown that he is one of the most versatile offensive players in the current era. Although his numbers from beyond the arc haven't been impressive, he has been a key contributor to the Pels.

Ingram has been an inconsistent presence in the New Orleans Pelicans' lineup this season. Featuring injuries that often see him sidelined, the 24-year old has struggled to establish a proper rhythm with the team this season.

Recording an average of 22.2 points, six rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, the Pelicans' guard will have to play a bigger role in the game against the Golden State Warriors.

NBA TV @NBATV Brandon Ingram takes it STRONG to the rack Brandon Ingram takes it STRONG to the rack 🔨 https://t.co/uohqMb0DP5

Coming off a soft 14-point outing against the Suns, Brandon Ingram will have to find a way to establish his offense early while allowing Valanciunas to dominate on the rebounding glass.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Josh Hart | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Warriors vs Pelicans Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game appears to be fairly one-sided.

Although Golden State faces New Orleans on the second night of a back-to-back, the Dubs are highly favored in this game owing to their roster depth and their standing in the West.

While the Golden State Warriors may see Steph Curry sit out for the game, the presence of other reliable options leaves enough firepower in the lineup to allow the side to emerge as winners in this away game.

Where to watch Warriors vs Pelicans game?

The game Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into ESPN 100.3 FM.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar