Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Game Highlights and Results: Top 5 Moments of the game (February 29)

The Golden State Warriors visited the New York Knicks on Thursday for the inaugural season series matchup, included in the NBA's eight-game slate.

The Warriors started strong right off the bat, going on a 22-8 run in the first quarter, spearheaded by Steph Curry notching quick 11 points, picking the defense apart, targetting Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein in the pick-and-roll.

The Knicks overcame a nine-point halftime deficit, reducing a lead that had ballooned to as many as 17, outscoring the Warriors 27-23 in the second quarter. However, the Warriors sealed a 110-99 victory on the road, marking their 12th win in their last 15 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five moments from Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks

As the game unfolded, several key moments captured the essence of the enthralling matchup. Here's a look at the top highlights that defined the evening:

#5 Knicks can't keep up with the Warriors ball movement

In a display of sharp offensive execution, the Warriors extended their lead in the second quarter against the Knicks.

The Knicks, adjusting their defense to contest the Warriors' potent shooting from distance, pushed up on ball screens and handoffs. This strategic shift opened up opportunities for the Warriors, illustrated when rookie Brandin Podziemski found Klay Thompson cutting towards the basket.

Thompson, known for his shooting prowess, naturally attracted the attention of two defenders. Demonstrating his awareness and unselfish play, Thompson passed the ball to Trayce Jackson-Davis in the paint.

Jackson-Davis quickly found Chris Paul open in the left corner, who sank a 3-pointer, pushing the Warriors' lead to nine points.

Expand Tweet

#4 Jonathan Kuminga sends Jalen Brunson to the weight room

Jonathan Kuminga showcased his strength and scoring ability in the first half, tallying 14 points. Among his highlight moments was a powerful play against Jalen Brunson.

After a defensive switch left Brunson guarding Kuminga, the Warriors forward capitalized on the mismatch, employing a back-to-the-basket strategy, Kuminga used his physicality to dominate the smaller Brunson.

On his second bump, Kuminga's strength was too much for Brunson, who attempted to draw a charge but was unsuccessful. This display of old-school bully-ball by Kuminga not only resulted in points but also contributed to maintaining the Warriors' double-digit lead.

Celebrating his dominance on the play, Kuminga taunted with a gesture indicating Brunson was "too small" to defend him effectively.

Expand Tweet

#3 Draymond Green inadvertently bloodies Donte DiVincenzo

Underneath the Warriors' basket, former teammates vied for a rebound when Green, extending his arm, inadvertently struck DiVincenzo in the face, causing him to fall.

While DiVincenzo lay on the floor, Green, in a manner typical of his competitive nature, exchanged words with the downed Knicks guard. DiVincenzo was later observed with blood streaming from his nose, which had stained both his shoulders and jersey.

Expand Tweet

#3 Chris Paul sends Jalen Brunson to the ground

The game was marked by its physicality, notably when, just before the end of the third quarter, Paul positioned himself in Brunson's dribbling path and used his shoulder to collide with Jalen, knocking him to the ground.

As the quarter ended, Brunson, visibly upset by Paul's move, remained seated on the floor and declined Paul's offer of assistance, choosing not to accept his hand to get up.

Expand Tweet

#2 Josh Hart steals the ball from Steph Curry

With the score at 94-85 and 3:53 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hart, facing off against Curry, poked the ball away near the top of the key.

As the ball rolled toward the Warriors' half-court, Hart again poked it away from a diving Curry, eventually securing an opportunity for Jalen Brunson to execute an open dunk, reducing the lead to seven.

Expand Tweet

#1 Steph Curry sets inverted screen for Draymond Green

Curry's pair of clutch 3-pointers wasn't what eventually subdued the spirited Knicks.

The decisive moment came with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter. Curry, positioning himself in the paint, directed Moses Moody to the corner for optimal spacing, unexpectedly set a screen for Green at the top of the key.

Expand Tweet

The move caught the defense off guard, allowing Green to swiftly capitalize on the opening for an easy two points, extending the Warriors' lead.