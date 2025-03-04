The Golden State Warriors are set to continue their five-game road trip in the Big Apple on Tuesday when they take on the New York Knicks. The Warriors are coming off an easy win over the Charlotte Hornets, while the Knicks are looking to extend their winning streak to four.

Golden State improved to 8-2 since Jimmy Butler made his Warriors debut last Feb. 7 against the Chicago Bulls by blowing out the Hornets. The Knicks, on the other hand, outlasted the Miami Heat in overtime last Sunday at the Kaseya Center.

Tuesday's game will also be the first meeting of the season between the Warriors and Knicks. The two teams have split their season series since the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. Golden State beat the Knicks 110-99 at Madison Square Garden last season.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Game Details and Odds

The Warriors-Knicks game is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York at 7:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised nationally on TNT and locally in New York City via the MSG Network.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass, FuboTV and Max, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Warriors (+157) vs. Knicks (-190)

Spread: Warriors +4.5 (-110) vs. Knicks -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o231 (-112) vs. Knicks u231 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Warriors Betting Trends

The Golden State Warriors are 8-15 as the underdogs this season.

The Warriors are 4-1 in their last five games.

The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone OVER three times in Golden State's last five games.

Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have a 37-14 when they are favored to win the game.

The Knicks are 3-2 in their last five games.

The Knicks are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone UNDER three times in New York's last five games.

Player Props

Steph Curry has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Curry to go OVER (-108) against the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Brunson to go OVER (-125) against the Golden State Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns is favored to go OVER 21.5 points via Action Network. Expect Towns to score 22 points or more.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are the underdogs heading into the game against the New York Knicks. The Warriors are going to have their toughest test to date since Jimmy Butler was acquired from the Miami Heat. The Knicks are a legitimate team that could bring some problems against Golden Stae.

The prediction is an upset win for the Warriors, with the total going OVER 231 points.

