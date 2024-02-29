Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks: Predictions and betting tips | February 29, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks matchup is among the eight games scheduled to take place in the NBA on Thursday, Feb. 29. The Warriors and the Knicks are yet to face each other this season and this will be the first of only two matchups between them this season.

The most recent matchup between these two teams was back in 2022 (2022-23 season) wherein the Knicks dominated 132-94. However, plenty has changed since then for both sides.

In terms of all-time record, the Warriors have a slight edge against the Knicks, having won 184 of the 348 regular season games that they've played. In each of the last three seasons, they've split the season series 1-1.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks clash will take place on Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will be televised nationally through TNT and also on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Moneyline: Warriors (-170) vs Knicks (+142)

Spread: Warriors -4 (-110) vs Knicks +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o223.5 (-105) vs Knicks u223.5 (-112)

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks preview

The Golden State Warriors are looking to turn things around and appear to be on the right track, winning eight of their last 10 games and three of their four games since the All-Star break. Their only loss in those four games came against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Their current record is 30-27.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are trending in the opposite direction. They've only won three games in their last 10 and have gone 2-2 since the All-Star break. They are still among the top teams with a 35-24 record amid their recent struggles. They also continue to be without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks starting lineups

The Golden State Warriors have finally gotten Chris Paul back after a 21-game absence but will not be without starting forward Andrew Wiggins. In his absence, here is what the starting lineup could look like.

PG- Steph Curry, SG- Brandin Podziemzki, SF- Moses Moody, PF- Jonathan Kuminga, C- Draymond Green

Meanwhile, the Knicks are dealing with several injuries. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson all remain out and Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable. If he becomes available, Brunson will start at point guard but in the event that he misses the game, here is the Knicks projected starting lineup.

PG- Miles McBride, SG- Donte DiVincenzo, SF- Josh Hart, PF- Precious Achiuwa, C- Isaiah Hartenstein

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 26.5 points. This is a sliver under his season average of 27.5 points per game but he has only gone over it once in the last five contests. However, the Knicks' defense has been the worst in the NBA in the last five games, rated at 122.5. Curry has also scored 28.3 points against Eastern Conference teams so bet on his over for this game.

Jonathan Kuminga's over/under is set at 16.5 for the game against the Knicks. This is better than his season average of 15.4 but he has scored over it in his last two games. Against the Knicks struggling defense, betting on him to go over is a good risk.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has an over/under of 6.5 on rebounds. He is averaging 6.8 for the season and has crashed the boards for over 6.5 in his last five games. Without Randle or Robinson to box him out, Green could easily get double-digit rebounds. Bet on his over for this matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored by oddsmakers to come away with a victory against the New York Knicks. They have the momentum and appear to have the motivation to turn things around while the Knicks have struggled to remain consistent after the All-Star break.

The Warriors are on a tear with their 116.6 offensive rating and against the Knicks' who are last defensively (both ratings taken from last five games), expect the former to win. The Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks total is favored to go over.