Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 29 | 2023-24 NBA Season

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors make their season's lone trip to MSG to face the New York Knicks. It's the year's first meeting between the two big market franchises. The Warriors are 30-27, 10th in the West, while the Knicks are 35-24, fourth in the East,

However, Golden State enters this contest behind better form, winning eight of its past 10 games. New York has succumbed to seven losses in the same stretch. The Warriors have had consistency with their rotations and health, while the Knicks have struggled due to the opposite.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks injury reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 29

The Warriors only have two players on their injury report. Gui Santos is out with a right knee injury, while Andrew Wiggins is out, citing personal reasons.

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 29

The Knicks have four starters on their injury report. Jalen Brunson, who missed the last game, is questionable with cervical spasms, while Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are ruled out.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks starting lineups and depth charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 29

The Warriors are expected to roll with the same starting lineup they had in their previous game without Andrew Wiggins. Moses Moody started in his absence as a small forward. Meanwhile, Steph Curry ran point next to Brandin Podziemski at the two, with Jonathan Kuminga playing at forward and Draymond Green playing center.

Point guards Steph Curry Chris Paul Lester Quinones Shooting guards Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson Small forwards Moses Moody Gary Payton II Power forwards Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Usman Garuba Centers Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 29

The Knicks starting lineup could include Jalen Brunson at point guard, Donte DiVincenzo at the two, Josh Hart as the small forward, Precious Achiuwa at the four and Isaiah Hartenstein at the five. If Brunson sits out again, Miles McBride could take his spot.

Point guards Jalen Brunson* Miles McBride Alec Burks Shooting guards Donte DiVincenzo DaQuan Jeffries Small forwards Josh Hart Bojan Bogdanovic Charlie Brown Jr. Power forwards Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin Centers Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks key matchups

The Warriors and Knicks have a talented pool of players. They are also well-coached teams, and it will be a battle of tactics. The Knicks, with all their injuries, will rely on winning certain player matchups in the hopes of causing an upset.

The first thing they would look at is to neutralize Steph Curry. Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart could be used as the primary defenders on the two-time MVP. They have the speed, physicality and defensive acumen to make things difficult for the Warriors superstar.

The other matchup is with the Knicks frontline of Precious Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein vs. Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. The Warriors frontcourt duo has been decisive amid the team's turnaround, so limiting their impact will be a priority.