Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will begin their five-game road trip with a game against the OKC Thunder. This is the first of three scheduled meetings between the two Western Conference franchises this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 14th, 9 PM ET (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors boosted their playoff hopes with a huge win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. This was their second win on the trot. The Warriors are still two games below .500, but they'll get a chance to improve their record against the struggling OKC Thunder.

Draymond Green recorded a season-high 18 points against Denver on Monday, Draymond has scored in double digits just 12 times this season, and the Golden State Warriors have won nine of those matchups. He's the primary facilitator for the team, averaging 8.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Advertisement

Andrew Wiggins never turned into the star he was supposed to be, but the Canadian has been very solid for the Golden State Warriors over the last month. Wigging is averaging 20.3 points on 49.4% shooting since the All-Star break. He has improved leaps and bounds on the defensive end as well.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is arguably the most fun player to watch in the NBA right now. Curry broke Wilt Chamberlain's record to become the franchise leader in points for the Golden State Warriors and marked the occasion with a casual 53-point performance. Curry has scored 30 or more points in each of his last seven games. He's averaging 30.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kent Bazemore, F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, F Kevon Looney

OKC Thunder Preview

Advertisement

OKC Thunder experienced both highs and lows in their recent loss against the Utah Jazz last night. Mark Daigneault's men rushed to a 17-point lead in the first quarter but were eventually left trailing by 25 points at a juncture. The Thunder have now won just one of their last 11 games and have fully embraced the tank.

The major reason behind this free fall for the OKC Thunder is their long list of injuries. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is weeks away from a return while Aleksej Pokusevski is also expected to be sidelined against the Golden State Warriors.

Isaiah Roby returned from the concussion protocol against Utah but looked far from sharp. Roby had nine rebounds but managed just five points on 2-of-8 shooting. Moses Brown continues to be a hit-or-his for OKC Thunder as well. He finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds last night.

Key Player - Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort

Advertisement

Luguentz Dort also missed several games for the OKC Thunder, but he's been on a roll in the two games since returning. Dort scored a career-high 42 points on 16-of-31 shooting against the Jazz, which included seven made threes. He's already among the most elite perimeter defenders and managed four steals last night. Dort will have the unenviable task of guarding Stephen Curry against the Golden State Warriors.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Theo Maledon, G Luguentz Dort, F Darius Bazley, F Isaiah Roby, C Moses Brown

Warriors vs Thunder Match Prediction

Just considering the form that Stephen Curry has been in right now, it's hard to bet against him. The rest of the Golden State Warriors crew has played very ordinary basketball this season, but the presence of Curry changes everything. As far as OKC Thunder are concerned, they'll probably put up a fight but there isn't any continuity of rhythm in their style of play right now. Expect the Warriors to win this game.

Where to watch Warriors vs Thunder?

Local telecast of this matchup will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.