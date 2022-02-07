Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Oklahoma to take on the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Monday. This is a matchup between two teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference.

The Warriors are looking to reclaim the lead atop the Western Conference standings from the Phoenix Suns. They are currently less than three games behind the Suns, with a season record of 40 wins and 13 losses. The Warriors have won eight straight games, and have lost only once in their last ten outings.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are having a campaign to forget, as they are languishing at the foot of the Western Conference standings. Their season record reads 17 wins and 35 losses, but they are only three games behind the 11th seeds Portland Trail Blazers. However, the Thunder have won only three of their last ten games.

Nevertheless, one team with championship aspirations clashing against another in rebuild should make for an exciting matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, February 7; 8 PM ET (Tuesday, February 8; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Draymond Green is nursing a back injury.

After a difficult season last year, the Golden State Warriors are well and truly back and fighting for the championship this campaign.

Klay Thompson's return is a timely boost for the team that went to five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019. They have led the way for most of the season, and have been the standout team in the Western Conference, along with the Phoenix Suns.

Not only their star players but also their rotation pieces like Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II have impressed for the Warriors this season. These players have stepped up when needed, benefitting the team immensely.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Unarguably the greatest shooter in league history, Warriors superstar Steph Curry has had an MVP-caliber season to date. He is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting the ball at better than 38.1% from beyond the arc and over 42% from the field. He has recorded two triple doubles and eight double doubles this season.

However, Curry seems to have hit a slump in the last month or so, as his numbers and accuracy have taken a dip. Thus he is no longer the favorite for the MVP award this season. In 16 games this year, Curry is averaging less than 23 points while shooting the ball at less than 34% from the perimeter.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats Stephen Curry's 21 points in the 4th quarter are the most he has scored in the 4th quarter of a regular season game.



Q4: 21 PTS (7-10 FGM) | 4 3PM Stephen Curry's 21 points in the 4th quarter are the most he has scored in the 4th quarter of a regular season game.Q4: 21 PTS (7-10 FGM) | 4 3PM https://t.co/iueG6x7iFR

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Steph Curry; Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson; Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward: Jonathan Kuminga; Center: Kevon Looney.

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder talisman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder are having a campaign to forget thus far. A team filled with a young core and with ambitions for the future, the Thunder are undergoing a rebuild that has been reflective of their results this season.

The likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are the ones leading their rebuild. The former is unavailable for this game against the Warriors due to a sprained ankle. The Thunder are 3-6 without Gilgeous Alexander, underlying his importance to the young roster, and they might fully embrace tanking without in his absence.

Key Player - Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey has been the find of the season for the Thunder. The 19-year-old Australian shooting guard is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting the ball at better than 41% from the field. He has notched up 12 double doubles and one triple double.

The 6' 8" Giddey often looks over opposing guards and can create mismatches at will. One of his best performances of the season came against the Philadelphia 76ers. He dropped 19 points at over 60% shooting from the field, and dished out seven assists and collected eight boards.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



The only other player to do it as a teenager is Luka Doncic (h/t Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a game.The only other player to do it as a teenager is Luka Doncic (h/t @EliasSports Josh Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a game.The only other player to do it as a teenager is Luka Doncic (h/t @EliasSports) https://t.co/Z4QU4T9sdT

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Trey Mann; Shooting Guard: Josh Giddey; Small Forward: Kenrich William; Power Foward: Luguentz Dort; Center: Mamadi Diakite.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder Match Prediction

Shail-Gilgeous Alexander's absence is a big blow for the OKC Thunder, as they are yet to win a game without him this season. That run could continue against the Golden State Warriors, who are on an eight-game winning streak, and have too much firepower in their ranks.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder?

Also Read Article Continues below

The Golden State Warriors-OKC Thunder game will be broadcast on local TV - BSOK and NBCSBA. You can also catch live action on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Golden State Warriors OKC Thunder 1 votes so far