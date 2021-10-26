Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Paycom Center to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season matchup on Tuesday (October 26).

The Warriors have been in solid form to start the season. They have won all three of their games so far and are the top seed in the West. The Dubs defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-107 in their previous game. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole continued with their stellar form, combining for 49 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists.

Golden State Warriors @warriors 31 PPG | 9 RPG | 7 APG | 3 WINSWhat a week for Stephen Curry ⚡️ 31 PPG | 9 RPG | 7 APG | 3 WINSWhat a week for Stephen Curry ⚡️ https://t.co/36f37Wrysn

Meanwhile, the Thunder are winless after their first three games of the season. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 103-115 in their previous outing.

However, the young backcourt duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey have looked in sublime form. The former tallied 29 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while the latter recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the 76ers.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman for this game. Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala is listed as probable.

Thompson is recovering from Achilles surgery, while Kuminga and Wiseman are out due to knee injuries. Iguodala has a hip injury, and his inclusion will likely be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Achilles surgery recovery Jonathan Kuminga Out Right patellar tendon; strain James Wiseman Out Knee surgery recovery Andre Iguodala Probable Hip soreness

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Derrick Favors. His absence is non-injury related as he is rested for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Derrick Favors Out Rest

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are unlikely to shuffle their starting lineup as all regular starters are available.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will likely start as guards, while Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney will continue to occupy the three frontcourt spots.

Meanwhile, Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee are likely to play most minutes off the bench.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder in action against the Rockets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have to make changes to their lineup with Derrick Favors unavailable for this game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are likely to start in the backcourt, while Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley and Isiah Roby will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusveski and Theo Maledon will likely play most minutes off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-ALexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Darius Bazley | Power Forward - Luguentz Dort | Center - Isiah Roby.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra