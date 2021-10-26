Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will look to continue their winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

Both teams have played three games so far this season. While the Warriors are unbeaten, the Thunder are winless.

Match Details

Fixture - Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time - Tuesday, October 26th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, October 27th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors at their home opener against the LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors sit at the top of the Western Conference standings to begin the season, a position nobody expected them to occupy given their injury-riddled roster.

The Warriors' bench has been terrific in all three games so far, and the role players have complemented Stephen Curry well.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “We just added guys that know how to play and know how to move the ball, and it’s been really apparent from almost Day 1 of camp how well this team fits together.” Kerr says he’s not surprised how quickly the team has come together 👏 “We just added guys that know how to play and know how to move the ball, and it’s been really apparent from almost Day 1 of camp how well this team fits together.” Kerr says he’s not surprised how quickly the team has come together 👏 https://t.co/srsLpTHrYP

The Golden State Warriors won their three games in vastly different ways. All three opponents had different types of defensive strategies, and the team said they learned something from each win.

The Warriors were on the verge of blowing out the LA Clippers in their second matchup, but turnovers allowed the latter to get back into the game. The Dubs had 21 turnovers to the Clippers' 7.

However, the Golden State Warriors came out more disciplined in the next game and turned the ball over just 6 times to the Sacramento Kings' 19.

Jordan Poole has done an excellent role filling in as the starting shooting guard. Meanwhile, Draymond Green is finally embracing an offensive role. He proved that against the Kings with his aggressive attacks to the rim. Gary Payton II was spectacular in their last game as he registered 10 points.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the LA Clippers

It looks like Stephen Curry is out for the third MVP trophy of his career. He started the season with a 21-point triple-double and followed it up with a 45-point eruption against the LA Clippers. He dropped 25 points in the first quarter itself on 9-9 shooting from the field in the second game, putting on a show for the home fans.

In Curry's previous game against the Sacramento Kings, he recorded 27 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. He is averaging 9 rebounds and 7 assists a game so far while also grabbing 2.3 steals a night.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Steph Curry took home Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Warriors to a 3-0 startHe is +500 to win MVP🏆 Steph Curry took home Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Warriors to a 3-0 startHe is +500 to win MVP🏆https://t.co/LfvjCpuKIM

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten off to a rough start in the 2021-22 NBA season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company haven't found their rhythm yet, and they will take a few more games to develop chemistry as a group.

The Thunder are nowhere close to playoff contention, and another lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is already a goal for the front office.

This gives the young players on their roster freedom of development and playing style. They don't need to adhere to a strict system because they are competing for wins. Instead, they can explore their game and learn on the fly.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are completely invested in their rebuilding mission and have the youngest roster in the NBA with an average age of 23.5. They drafted Josh Giddey (6th), Tre Mann (18th), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd) and Aaron Wiggins (55th) in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Key Player - Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder in his NBA debut

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player on the Oklahoma City Thunder, a lot of attention has been on Josh Giddey this season.

The Australian guard was the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, higher than most analysts predicted him to get selected. He is arguably the best passer in the draft class, and his height (6'8") allows him to play multiple positions.

Giddey can be a cornerstone player for the Oklahoma City Thunder moving forward.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Derrick Favors

Warriors vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are obvious favorites to win this game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors are 3-0 so far, whereas the Thunder are 0-3.

Moreover, the Golden State Warriors have a superstar like Stephen Curry, who is out for blood and hunting for his third MVP award. Additionally, as the youngest team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are not disciplined on defense and also average close to 15 turnovers a game.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Thunder game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Oklahoma (OK). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at WWLS/WKY and 95.7 The Game to listen to the match's live commentary.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Golden State Warriors? Yes No 3 votes so far