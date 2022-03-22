Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spreads- March 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic will lock horns in an NBA regular-season game at the Amway Center on Tuesday. Both teams have only met once this season and on that occasion, the Dubs were successful in grabbing a 126-95 win.

The Warriors head into the game on Tuesday after a defeat to their Western Conference rivals, the San Antonio Spurs. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson scored 28 and 24 points respectively, but their efforts proved to fall short. The Dubs weren't too happy with the decisions delivered by the referees and amidst the protest on one of the decisions, Draymond Green was ejected from the game. In his absence, the team faltered in the fourth quarter and suffered a 110-108 loss on the night.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, got to a win against the OKC Thunder in their game at home. Wendell Carter Jr. was impressive from the tip-off as he scored 30 points on 80% shooting from the field and also grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the team from the front. Both teams were neck and neck, but the Magic edged past the Thunder in the final quarter to grab a 90-85 win.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have reported five players as part of the injury report. Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman have been ruled out for a while. Andrew Wiggins has been listed as probable, while Moses Moody's status is questionable against the Magic.

Curry has stated that he will be back in time for the playoffs. Wiseman suffered another knock in his knee after a few appearances in the G-League and his return to the Warriors seems to be a big question this season.

Player Name Status Reason Steph Curry Out Left Foot Sprain Andre Iguodala Out Low Back Tightness James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury Moses Moody Questionable Right Shoulder Soreness Andrew Wiggins Probable Left Knee Contusion

Golden State Warriors @warriors Stephen Curry, who exited Wednesday’s game vs. Boston with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter due to a left foot injury, underwent an MRI on Wednesday night.



The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Stephen Curry, who exited Wednesday’s game vs. Boston with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter due to a left foot injury, underwent an MRI on Wednesday night. The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. https://t.co/ltCdknoGb8

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Magic have reported three players as part of their injury report. Bol Bol, Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs have all been ruled out against the Warriors due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Bol Bol Out Right Foot Surgery Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury Jalen Suggs Out Right Ankle Bone Bruise

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Golden State Warriors 47-24 -300 Over 215.5 [-110] -7.5 [-110] Orlando Magic 19-53 +240 Under 215.5 [-110] +7.5 [-110]

The Warriors are clearly being favored in this game, courtesy of the stunning display the team has showcased this season. Despite being marred by injuries, the team has found ways to win games. With the likes of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Dubs certainly have everything required to get the better of the Magic. With Curry out, youngster Jordan Poole has shown his class and his brilliance will definitely be on full display in this game on the road.

Odds sourced from BetMGM

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Jordan Poole is averaging 25.6 PPG while shooting 54.2 % from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc over the last 5 games. The Warriors have won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Conference teams. The Warriors have won only one out of their last 5 road games

Click here to make a bet on Jordan Poole scoring more than 25 points against the Magic on BetMGM

Orlando Magic Betting Tips

The Orlando Magic have a 4-6 record in the last 10 games. The Orlando Magic have a 9-26 record at home, which is the second-worst in the league. The Magic have a 9-18 record against Western Conference teams this season,

Click here to make money by betting on Wendell Carter Jr. securing a double-double against the Warriors on BetMGM

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Wendell Carter Jr. is the 3rd player in Magic history with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 80% shooting in a game, joining Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal. Wendell Carter Jr. is the 3rd player in Magic history with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 80% shooting in a game, joining Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal. https://t.co/8ANuU4KlLm

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will start Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson on the backcourt. Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green will man the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney starts at center. Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica will play significant minutes off the bench.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Magic will use Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton on the backcourt. Franz Magner and Wendell Carter Jr. will share the frontcourt, while Mo Bamba takes position as the center.

The Warriors have won 7 out of the 10 games between the two sides.

The Warriors are 29-8 with Draymond Green this season.

The Magic have won two of their last 5 games at home.

Click here to make a bet on the outcome of the Warriors vs Magic game on BetMGM

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Jordan Poole, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - Kevon Looney

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony, Shooting Guard - RJ Hampton, Small Forward - Franz Wagner, Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr., Center - Mo Bamba

Edited by Arnav