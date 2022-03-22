Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spreads- March 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors and the Orlando Magic will lock horns in an NBA regular-season game at the Amway Center on Tuesday. Both teams have only met once this season and on that occasion, the Dubs were successful in grabbing a 126-95 win.
The Warriors head into the game on Tuesday after a defeat to their Western Conference rivals, the San Antonio Spurs. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson scored 28 and 24 points respectively, but their efforts proved to fall short. The Dubs weren't too happy with the decisions delivered by the referees and amidst the protest on one of the decisions, Draymond Green was ejected from the game. In his absence, the team faltered in the fourth quarter and suffered a 110-108 loss on the night.
The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, got to a win against the OKC Thunder in their game at home. Wendell Carter Jr. was impressive from the tip-off as he scored 30 points on 80% shooting from the field and also grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the team from the front. Both teams were neck and neck, but the Magic edged past the Thunder in the final quarter to grab a 90-85 win.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Warriors have reported five players as part of the injury report. Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman have been ruled out for a while. Andrew Wiggins has been listed as probable, while Moses Moody's status is questionable against the Magic.
Curry has stated that he will be back in time for the playoffs. Wiseman suffered another knock in his knee after a few appearances in the G-League and his return to the Warriors seems to be a big question this season.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
The Magic have reported three players as part of their injury report. Bol Bol, Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs have all been ruled out against the Warriors due to injuries.
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22, 2022
The Warriors are clearly being favored in this game, courtesy of the stunning display the team has showcased this season. Despite being marred by injuries, the team has found ways to win games. With the likes of Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Dubs certainly have everything required to get the better of the Magic. With Curry out, youngster Jordan Poole has shown his class and his brilliance will definitely be on full display in this game on the road.
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips
Golden State Warriors Betting Tips
- Jordan Poole is averaging 25.6 PPG while shooting 54.2 % from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc over the last 5 games.
- The Warriors have won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Conference teams.
- The Warriors have won only one out of their last 5 road games
Orlando Magic Betting Tips
- The Orlando Magic have a 4-6 record in the last 10 games.
- The Orlando Magic have a 9-26 record at home, which is the second-worst in the league.
- The Magic have a 9-18 record against Western Conference teams this season,
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson on the backcourt. Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green will man the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney starts at center. Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica will play significant minutes off the bench.
Orlando Magic
The Magic will use Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton on the backcourt. Franz Magner and Wendell Carter Jr. will share the frontcourt, while Mo Bamba takes position as the center.
- The Warriors have won 7 out of the 10 games between the two sides.
- The Warriors are 29-8 with Draymond Green this season.
- The Magic have won two of their last 5 games at home.
Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting 5s
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Jordan Poole, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - Kevon Looney
Orlando Magic
Point Guard - Cole Anthony, Shooting Guard - RJ Hampton, Small Forward - Franz Wagner, Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr., Center - Mo Bamba