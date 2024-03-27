Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports for March 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Golden State Warriors round off their two-game trip to Florida against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They played against the Miami Heat on Tuesday and snapped a two-game skid, improving to 35-32 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Magic are coming off a close 109-107 loss against the Sacramento Kings, seeing their five-game winning streak snapped. Orlando will hope to bounce back in its fifth consecutive home contest amid an eight-game homestand. The Magic enter the game 42-29, fifth in the East.

Orlando will be the favorite against Golden State because of the superior form and homecourt advantage. However, the Warriors will have a sense of urgency to play better and continue a winning streak amid the possibility of dropping into the lottery, with the 11th-placed Houston Rockets lurking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports

The Warriors and Magic have been fortunate on the injury front lately. It could make this a close contest, with all rotation players likely available. Here's a look at the few players who could be missing out on this game from both sides.

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 27

Trayce Jackson-Davis was the only player on the Warriors' injury report before Tuesday's contest. He's likely to be questionable, with a knee soreness issue.

Player Status Injury Trayce Jackson-Davis Out Knee

Orlando Magic injury report for Mar. 27

The Magic could be without Garry Harris and Caleb Houstan, who are both questionable. Harris is dealing with a foot injury, while Houstan has a left ankle sprain. Both didn't practice on Tuesday.

Player Status Injury Caleb Houstan Questionable Left ankle sprain Garry Haris Questionable Right plantar fascia strain

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic last game result and more

The Warriors and the Magic met on Golden State's home floor this season on Jan. 2. The Dubs won that matchup 121-115 behind Steph Curry's 39-point night. He also had six assists and four steals, while six other Warriors players scored in double-digits.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero led the Magic's charge with 27 points, while Franz Wagner finished with 25. Orlando kept it close until the half, but the Warriors dominated the third quarter, which proved decisive.

The teams matched well on both ends, but the Warriors got a slight edge on offense. The Magic will hope their elite defense is on display early, as that could pave the way for them to tie the season series.