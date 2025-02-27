Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 27 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Golden State Warriors begin a five-game East road trip on Thursday against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors are riding a big wave of momentum following their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, who has been a great fit alongside Steph Curry. The Magic, on the other hand, are slowly getting back into their rhythm after dealing with a ton of injuries.

Ad

Tonight's game is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season. The Warriors defeated the Magic at the Chase Center on Feb. 3 via a score of 104-99, led by Steph Curry's 24 points and five assists. Butler is quite familiar with Orlando since his previous team, the Miami Heat, plays them four times per season.

The Magic will try to snap a three-game losing streak against Golden State. They haven't beaten the Warriors since Jan. 7, 2023. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are looking to bring back their team after a rough couple of months.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Injury Reports

Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have two players on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Kuminga has been out since early January due to a sprained ankle, but he's expected to return during the Warriors' four-game road trip.

Jackson-Davis is dealing with an unspecified illness but is listed as questionable. He'll be evaluated before tip-off and could either be upgraded to available or downgraded to out. He has not played since Feb. 21 against the Sacramento Kings.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Magic

The Orlando Magic have five players on their injury report, with four players listed as out.

Cole Anthony is tagged as questionable with a left knee injury but is set to be evaluated before the game. Moritz Wagner has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

Jalen Suggs remains out for the Magic as he deals with a calf contusion that has kept him out for almost a month. He has also played just one game since Jan. 3 though coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed that the energetic guard won't miss the remainder of the season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Warriors

G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Pat Spencer Buddy Hield Gui Santos Jonathan Kuminga Quinton Post Yuri Collins Gary Payton II Jackson Rowe Kevin Knox II Kevon Looney Taran Armstrong Trayce Jackson-Davis

Ad

Magic

G - Cole Anthony | G - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Franz Wagner | F - Paolo Banchero | C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Suggs Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Wendell Carter Jr. Anthony Black Cole Anthony Tristan da Silva Jonathan Isaac Goga Bitadze Cory Joseph Trevelin Queen Gary Harris Caleb Houstan Moe Wagner Mac McClung Ethan Thompson Jett Howard

Ad

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game

The Warriors-Magic game is scheduled to take place at the Kia Center in San Orlando, Florida at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.