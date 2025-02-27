There are five games on the NBA schedule for Thursday night, including the Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic matchup. The Warriors are set to start a five-game road trip, while the Magic are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing performance in their previous game.

Golden State has momentum entering tonight's game since they are 6-1 since Jimmy Butler made his debut before the All-Star break. The Magic, on the other hand, are coming off a 122-82 loss to the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers last Tuesday.

This game will also be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Warriors won back on Feb. 3 at the Chase Center and will look to extend their winning streak against the Magic to four games. Orlando hasn't beaten Golden State since Jan. 7, 2023.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Game Details and Odds

The Warriors-Magic game is scheduled to take place at the Kia Center in San Orlando, Florida at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised locally on NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco and FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Warriors (-215) vs. Magic (+178)

Spread: Warriors -5.5 (-110) vs. Magic +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors o211 (-112) vs. Magic u211 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Warriors Betting Trends

The Golden State Warriors are 23-12 this season when they are favored to win.

The Warriors are 4-1 in their last five games.

The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone OVER twice in Golden State's last five games.

Magic BettingTrends

The Orlando Magic are 5-20 if they are listed as the underdogs this season.

The Magic are 3-2 in their last five games.

The Magic are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone UNDER in Orlando's last five games.

Player Props

Steph Curry has an over/under of 24.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on Curry to go OVER (-120) against the Orlando Magic.

Jimmy Butler is favored to go OVER (-132) 18.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Butler to hit the mark and score at least 19 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 23.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on Banchero to go OVER (-110) against the Golden State Warriors.

Franz Wagner is favored to go OVER (-139) 24.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Wagner to come up short and have 24 points or less.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Prediction

The Golden State Warriors are favored to beat the Orlando Magic on Thursday's opening game of the day. The Warriors have been playing really well since acquiring Jimmy Butler, but the Magic's size could pose a threat.

The prediction is a win for the Warriors, with the total going OVER 211 points.

