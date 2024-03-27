Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of the 12 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Golden State winning the previous game 121-115 on Jan. 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 27.

The Magic hold a 36-33 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent game between the two teams behind Steph Curry’s 36 points, two rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block. Paolo Banchero had 27 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for Orlando.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at Kia Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (+182) vs. Magic (-221)

Spread: Warriors (+5.5) vs. Magic (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o217) vs. Magic -110 (u217)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic preview

The Warriors (37-34) are 10th in the West and are fighting off the Houston Rockets by just 1.0 game. Every game is crucial for Golden State if it is to stay in the play-in spots. It most recently defeated the Miami Heat 113-92 on Tuesday. Klay Thompson returned to the starting lineup and impressed with 28 points.

The Warriors need to ensure that they don’t lose momentum in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Magic (42-29) have been on a tear recently, winning seven of their past 10 games. They, however, lost 109-107 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Paolo Banchero had 22 points, while Jonathan Isaac had 25 points off of the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Warriors were without Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee soreness) on Tuesday. His status should be monitored for Wednesday’s game as well. With an otherwise healthy roster, Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Klay Thompson SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Jonathan Kuminga C: Draymond Green

The Warriors’ key players off the bench should be Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II.

Gary Harris (foot) and Caleb Houston (ankle) are day-to-day for the Magic. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Cole Anthony SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Klay Thompson has an over/under of 17.5 points. Thompson has been great for the Warriors in the recent past, both as a starter and off of the bench. The shooting guard should end the game with over 17.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 22.5 points. Banchero is near impossible to stop at the rim and he should end the game with over 22.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Magic are favored at home. However, this game has an upset written all over it, as Golden State will be motivated to keep a safe distance from the surging Houston in the Western Conference standings. Even though Orlando’s defense should create problems for the Warriors, the team total should add up to be over 217 points.