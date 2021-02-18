Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - February 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The surging Golden State Warriors will take on the struggling Orlando Magic at the Amway Center for their second encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In their first meeting of the season, Stephen Curry displayed his shooting magnificence by dropping 10 long-range treys en route to a 40 point outing for the win.

Curry and crew will aim to take a 2-0 season series lead with a win on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have split their last four games and will enter this matchup with an 11-18 record. The Magic have displayed flashes of excellence in their recent stretch and could do better this time around.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 19th, 2021 7:00 PM ET. (Saturday, February 20th 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll with two consecutive victories that have put them on the seventh spot in the West with a 16-13 record. Stephen Curry has been unstoppable this season, as opposing teams fail to contain his offensive prowess night after night.

STEPHEN



CURRY pic.twitter.com/oBLRhMhVxj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2021

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a thrilling overtime win against the Miami Heat with a 120-112 scoreline at the end of regulation. The Warriors proved their grit as they came out on top despite Draymond Green being on the sidelines with injury.

Steve Kerr witnessed multiple players stepping up to support Curry, who had an off night shooting the ball. The Dubs witnessed as many as four players scoring above 20 points to secure their 16th win of the season.

The four players being Kelly Oubre Jr. (23), Andrew Wiggins (23), Kent Bazemore (26), and Stephen Curry (25).

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before a game.

Stephen Curry is having an MVP-caliber season for the Golden State Warriors this campaign and has been the driving force behind their success. Even on an off-shooting night - like the one Curry experienced in his previous outing against the Heat - he was still able to dish out 11 dimes.

Towards the end of the game, Steph found his rhythm and sank two long-range daggers that clinched the game for his side.

The six-time All-Star is averaging 30 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds on 49.2% shooting from the floor and 42.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

PG Stephen Curry SG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Juan Toscano-Anderson PF Andrew Wiggins C Draymond Green

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic's season have been riddled with player injuries that have made it difficult for them to get back into playoff contention. Nikola Vucevic is having a career season with incredible numbers across the board but will not be able to bring them back to relevance all by himself.

On a brighter note, the Orlando Magic are coming off a resounding victory in their last outing. The Magic thrashed the Knicks with a 107-89 game-time decision, with Terrence Ross leading the effort with a 30 point performance. Nikola Vucevic posted another double-double with 16 points to go along with as many points for their 11th win of the season.

The Orlando Magic will now battle it out against the red-hot Golden State Warriors at home on Friday night with momentum behind them.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers.

Nikola Vucevic has proven to be a one-man army this season. He is the only reason why the Orlando Magic have not yet fallen to rock bottom in the East. Vucevic will continue to battle hard this campaign but will need the rest of the cast to step up and help him shoulder the team.

Vucevic will undoubtedly aim to take advantage of the short-sized Warriors lineup in their upcoming matchup. Watch out as the Montenegrin could potentially explode for a monster performance.

The one-time All-Star is averaging 23.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on an impressive 47% shooting from the floor. Vucevic can also cause damage with his long-range daggers, which he is currently shooting with a 41% accuracy.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

PG Terrence Ross, SG Michael Carter-Williams, SF Dwayne Bacon, PF Gary Clark, C Nikola Vucevic

Warriors vs. Magic Match Prediction

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been on a tear, winning three of their last four games. The Golden State Warriors will be beaming with confidence after a come-from-behind victory against the Heat.

Steve Kerr's side will aim to keep their hot streak alive by registering another win on the road. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have the pieces to pull off an upset, though it will require an all-around effort by the entire squad.

Nikola Vucevic has a size advantage he could exploit to create chaos in this matchup. However, the Magic won't stand a chance if they fail to contain Stephen Curry's lights-out shooting talents. The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take this one.

Where to Watch Warriors vs. Magic?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic game will be televised on Fox Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area and California. International audiences can catch the game on NBA League Pass.