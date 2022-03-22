Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the Amway Center for a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. In the only encounter between the two sides this season, the Warriors walked out with a 126-95 win.

The Warriors come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs. With Steph Curry out, Jordan Poole stepped up his game and racked up 28 points on 52.4% shooting from the field.

Klay Thompson also chipped in with 24 points, but a few decisions towards the end of the fourth quarter went against the Dubs, which seemed to have cost them the game.

For the Spurs, Josh Richardson scored 25 points to lead the way from the front. The veteran's incredible night helped the Spurs grab a 110-108 win over the mighty Warriors.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, come into the game after a win against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Magic. The matchup was a low-scoring affair, but an incredible fourth-quarter display from Orlando meant that the game would go 90-85 in their favor.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 22, 7:00 PM ET [Wednesday, March 23, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Golden State Warriors Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were extremely happy about a week back as they had their core three of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry back together on the court.

However, the happiness didn't last long as Curry suffered an injury in the Warriors' loss to the Boston Celtics. Reports suggest he will be back in time for the playoffs, but until then the team will have to somehow fight and stay in the Top 4 of the West.

With teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks fighting to get to the top, things are getting tough for the short-handed Dubs. They have a well-balanced team and are hopeful of making it work even without Curry.

Jordan Poole has taken over the scoring responsibility and although he is a youngster, the 22-year-old has shown the maturity of a veteran. The Dubs could rely on him to help them finish their regular season campaign on a high note.

Going up against the Orlando Magic, the Warriors will be hopeful of grabbing a win. Their defense has shown a lot of improvement since Draymond Green came back and with the likes of Thompson and Poole, they could exploit the Magic defense and grab a win on the road.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole, G - Klay Thompson, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Orlando Magic Preview

Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have one of the worst records in the NBA this season. They are at the bottom of the East with a 19-53 record. Despite having some talented youngsters, the team have failed to reach their expected levels and will now be looking to compete next season.

Injuries and safety protocols have been lingering around the roster throughout the season. Markelle Fultz returned to action after more than a year and he has been good for them ever since. Cole Anthony has been their main player and his game has steadily improved. Another youngster the Magic fans are excited about is rookie Franz Wagner. His ability to do it all on the court makes him a special talent and he definitely has a bright future ahead.

Heading into this game, the Magic will need all of these young guns to be at their best if they are to get the better of the Warriors. With just 10 games left, they will be hoping to cause some major upsets and sign off the season in style.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony, G - RJ Hampton, F - Franz Wagner, F - Wendell Carter Jr., C - Mo Bamba

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Golden State Warriors 47-24 -300 Over 215.5 [-110] -7.5 [-110] Orlando Magic 19-53 +240 Under 215.5 [-110] +7.5 [-110]

The Warriors are being favored in this game because of the roster they have as compared to the Magic. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have a lot more experience than many on the Magic team and could easily get the better of them. The Dubs also have some talented youngsters like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds in this game.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Betting Tips

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Jordan Poole is averaging 25.6 PPG while shooting 54.2 % from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc over the last 5 games. The Warriors have won 6 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Conference teams. Warriors are 5-2 against the spread in their last 7 games.

Orlando Magic Betting Tips

The Orlando Magic have a 4-6 record in the last 10 games. The Orlando Magic have a 9-26 record at home, which is the second-worst in the league. The Magic have a 9-18 record against Western Conference teams this season,

Warriors vs Magic Match Prediction

The Warriors will undoubtedly be favourites coming into this game as both the teams have had contrasting seasons so far. The Warriors, on the other hand, are carrying championship aspirations, while the Magic are languishing at the bottom of the East. However, the Dubs will have to play carefully as the Magic are capable of spoiling the party and getting to a win.

The Warriors have won 7 out of the 10 games between the two sides.

The Warriors have won only one out of their last 5 road games

The Magic have won two of their last 5 games at home.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Magic game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Warriors and the Magic will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Sun.

