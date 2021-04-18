Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Golden State Warriors in a riveting NBA match at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

The 76ers will look to secure another convincing win against the Warriors and extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference table. For the Warriors, a win is a step in the right direction towards playoff action.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Draymond Green for the Golden State Warriors

Two of the Warriors' starters - James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre Jr. - will not feature in the bout against the 76ers. Wiseman is out for the season with a knee injury, while Oubre is sidelined with a wrist injury.

Eric Paschall is also unavailable for selection because of a hip injury he sustained late in the game against the Toronto Raptors on April 4. A right Achilles tendon injury has sidelined Klay Thompson for the rest of the season.

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

A couple of impactful players - Dwight Howard and Tobias Harris - are listed as day-to-day for the 76ers. Both players are sidelined because of knee injuries. George Hill is also unavailable due to a thumb injury.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry will lead the Golden State Warriors in yet another NBA fixture. The all-time leading scorer of the Warriors has averaged 35.9 PPG and 6.2 made 3-pointers. He will partner with Kent Bazemore at the backcourt.

Draymond Green, who leads the team in assists (8.6) and rebounds (6.6), will combine with Andrew Wiggings in the forward position. Kevon Looney will take Wiseman's spot in the starting lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the LA Clippers and improve to 22-6 (.786) in clutch time games this season.



Joel Embiid becomes the first 76ers player with 3 straight 35-point games since Allen Iverson in January 2006. pic.twitter.com/tdzgOJN3IU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 17, 2021

The versatile Ben Simmons will start at the backcourt with Furkan Korkmaz. Danny Green will start at the 3 with a 41.2 percent 3-point shooting average.

Mike Scott will replace Harris in the starting lineup and will look to improve his 4.3 PPG average. Joel Embiid will continue his impressive display at the center. The big man leads the 76ers in points (30.0) and rebounds (11.1).

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry, Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Draymond Green, Center - Kevon Looney

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons, Shooting Guard - Furkan Korkmaz, Small Forward - Danny Green, Power Forward - Mike Scott, Center - Joel Embiid