Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for February 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors continue their East Coast road trip and face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This will be the second game of their season series after the 119-107 Warriors win on Jan. 31 and is included in the NBA's seven-game schedule.

The Warriors hold the eleventh spot in the West, 22-25, coming off an impressive 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 57 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. They have split their last 10 games.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have dropped to the fifth spot in the East, 30-19, coming off back-to-back losses at home. In their last game, a 102-118 loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Kelly Oubre had a team-high 19 points. The 76ers have gone 4-6 in their last 10.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 7

The Warriors have four players on their injury report. PF Draymond Green (knee) is questionable, while SF Andrew Wiggins (foot) is probable.

PG Chris Paul (hand) and SG Gary Payton || (hamstring) are out.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green questionable right knee contusion Chris Paul out wrist surgery Andrew Wiggins probable foot Gary Payton || out hamstring strain

What happened to Chris Paul and Gary Payton ||?

After returning from a calf injury, Gary Payton sustained a left hamstring strain during a game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2. It occurred as he navigated a screen, making a sharp turn as he pulled his muscle.

He is reported to make his return after Feb. 10 and has made significant progress in his recovery. He has only played in 16 games this season.

Chris Paul suffered a stress fracture in his left hand on Jan. 5 while attempting to contest a rebound against Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons, colliding awkwardly in the process.

Paul has played 32 games this season and is due for a re-evaluation soon. He has reportedly maintained his conditioning while doing his rehab. However, he will be cleared only after finishing full-contact drills.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 7

The Philadelphia 76ers have four players on their injury list. C Joel Embiid (knee), PF Nicolas Batum (hamstring), SG De'Anthony Melton (back) and PF Robert Covington (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid out Meniscus tear Nicolas Batum out hamstring De'Anthony Melton out back Robert Covington out knee

What happened to Joel Embiid?

The reigning MVP, after missing five games in January due to knee swelling, played against the Warriors on Jan. 30 despite his ailing knee. During the fourth quarter, Jonathan Kuminga fell on his knee, leading to a lateral meniscus tear in the same left leg.

Embiid underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated within four weeks.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the Warriors and 76ers will be nationally televised on ESPN and locally on NBA Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass with a free trial which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week.

