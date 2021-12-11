Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

This will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Warriors lead 1-0 in their season series against the Sixers with a 116-96 win in their first clash. Stephen Curry and his brother Seth produced 25 and 24-point outings, respectively, producing an enticing sibling duel.

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople Steph Curry will likely get the 3-point record Saturday in Philly against Seth, Monday in Indy with Reggie Miller in the house, or Tuesday in New York. Win, win, win. Steph Curry will likely get the 3-point record Saturday in Philly against Seth, Monday in Indy with Reggie Miller in the house, or Tuesday in New York. Win, win, win.

Steph will be in the limelight once again, as he will have the opportunity to break Ray Allen's 3-point record in a game that will also feature his brother. He needs ten more threes to achieve the milestone.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have no new injuries reported for this game. Their long-term absentees Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are the only players ruled out. Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala, who was sidelined because of a knee injury in the last few games, is listed as questionable.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable against the Sixers tomorrow, Steve Kerr said team remains hopeful he will return. Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable against the Sixers tomorrow, Steve Kerr said team remains hopeful he will return.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Questionable Knee soreness Klay Thompson Out Achilles injury recovery James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled Grant Riller and Ben Simmons out of this game.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal Grant Riller Out Shoulder soreness

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

With no injuries reported to any of their regular starters, the Golden State Warriors are expected to stick to their preferred lineup again in this clash. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole should pair up on the backcourt as usual, with Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney handling the business up front.

Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson have played key minutes off the bench over the last few games. They are likely to continue that in this clash as well.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are also likely to deploy their regular starting lineup, with Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry as guards, Danny Green and Tobias Harris as forwards and Joel Embiid at the five.

Andre Drummond, Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkman will likely play the most minutes among their reserves.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.

Philadelphia 76ers

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Edited by Bhargav