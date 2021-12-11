Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.
This will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Warriors lead 1-0 in their season series against the Sixers with a 116-96 win in their first clash. Stephen Curry and his brother Seth produced 25 and 24-point outings, respectively, producing an enticing sibling duel.
Steph will be in the limelight once again, as he will have the opportunity to break Ray Allen's 3-point record in a game that will also feature his brother. He needs ten more threes to achieve the milestone.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors have no new injuries reported for this game. Their long-term absentees Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are the only players ruled out. Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala, who was sidelined because of a knee injury in the last few games, is listed as questionable.
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled Grant Riller and Ben Simmons out of this game.
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups
Golden State Warriors
With no injuries reported to any of their regular starters, the Golden State Warriors are expected to stick to their preferred lineup again in this clash. Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole should pair up on the backcourt as usual, with Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney handling the business up front.
Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson have played key minutes off the bench over the last few games. They are likely to continue that in this clash as well.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are also likely to deploy their regular starting lineup, with Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry as guards, Danny Green and Tobias Harris as forwards and Joel Embiid at the five.
Andre Drummond, Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkman will likely play the most minutes among their reserves.
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s
Golden State Warriors
Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney.
Philadelphia 76ers
Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.