Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Mar. 1 | NBA 2024-25 season

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers is one of the marquee matchups on Saturday's NBA slate, airing on national TV. It will feature two teams trending in completely opposite directions as the regular season slowly comes to a close.

After entering the year with championship aspirations, the Sixers have come way short of their goals. They currently find themselves in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and in the midst of a nine-game losing skid. On top of this, the team announced Friday that Joel Embiid will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

As for the Warriors, they are one of the hottest teams in basketball following the trade deadline. Bringing in Jimmy Butler has done wonders for the team. Since his debut, Golden State has posted a 7-1 record over their last eight games.

Saturday's matchup will be the second and final meeting between these teams this season. They last played on January 2nd, with the Warriors picking up a convincing 139-105 victory.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury reports

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors only have a handful of names on their injury report, but one is very noteworthy. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to back spasms. Yuri Collins (G-League) and Jonathan Kuminga (Ankle) have been ruled out against the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Looking at the Sixers' injury report, Joel Embiid headlines the list. He is out along with Eric Gordon (Wrist), Kyle Lowry (Hip) and Jared McCain (Knee). Paul George is also on the injury report due to his finger but is listed as available.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineup and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Steve Kerr could have to tweak his starting lineup Saturday depending on what happens with Jimmy Butler's status. Nonetheless, Golden State is expected to open the game with Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Butler and Draymond Green.

Here is a snapshot of the new-look Warriors' depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Jimmy Butler Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Yuri Collins Buddy Hield Gary Payton II Moses Moody Kevon Looney Taran Armstrong Pat Spencer Kevin Knox II Gu Santos Quinten Post Trayce Jackson-Davis

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

With Joel Embiid out of action, Nick Nurse also has a decision to make with his starting lineup. On Saturday, the Sixers are expected to open the game with a unit of Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre, Paul George and Guerschon Yabusele.

Below is a breakdown of the Sixers' depth chart:

Point guard Shooting guard Small forward Power forward Center Tyrese Maxey Quentin Grimes Kelly Oubre Paul George Joel Embiid Kyle Lowry Lonnie Walker Justin Edwards Guerschon Yabusele Andre Drummond Jared Butler Jalen Hood-Schifino Ricky Council IV Adem Bona Jeff Dowtin Jr. Alex Reese Jared McCain

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch

For those looking to tune in to Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers, tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 pm Eastern Time. It will be broadcast to a national audience on ABC.

