Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Combined 5 - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a four-game winning streak in the NBA, and now take on the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers' recent run has seen them reinstate their hold on the No.1 spot in the NBA Eastern Conference. They have produced some big wins in recent weeks, with the Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks all swept aside by Joel Embiid and co.

For the Golden State Warriors, their 0.500 record is at stake as they are currently 28-29, which leaves them 9th in the Western Conference. They fell short against the Boston Celtics the last time around despite a 47-point effort from the talismanic Stephen Curry.

The superstar point guard has been in frightening form for the Golden State Warriors and is averaging just over 40 points in his last 8 appearances.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers – Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will be looking at Stephen Curry again to lead them against a dominant Philadelphia 76ers side. They have a number of injuries to crucial players, with the likes of Eric Paschall, James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre Jr. all expected to sit out of their match against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers have only George Hill as a long-term injury concern. Dwight Howard, Seth Curry and Tobias Harris all sat out of their match against the LA Clippers, but should return to the lineup. That will be a considerable boost, with Joel Embiid continuing his NBA MVP narrative for this season in recent games.

The Golden State Warriors will be looking for big performances from Curry and Green

Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott are expected to return to the bench with the likes of Seth Curry and Tobias Harris set to feature in the starting lineup again. Considering the recent form and the key players that the Philadelphia 76ers will see return, they will be the favorites to register their fifth win on the trot.

Steph Curry, however, might have other plans and has been in electrifying shooting form of late.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers – Combined 5

Point Guard – Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard – Stephen Curry l Small Forward – Tobias Harris l Power Forward – Draymond Green l Center – Joel Embiid.

The inclusion of Ben Simmons and Stephen Curry as the guard-pairing is quite an obvious one. Curry is probably the best shooter to ever play in the NBA, and has been crucial to everything the Golden State Warriors have achieved this season. Ben Simmons’ two way impact has been instrumental for the Philadelphia 76ers in their recent run of impressive victories.

Simmons is a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award and is averaging close to 15 points along with 7.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Moving on, Tobias Harris has been the Philadelphia 76ers’ second most prolific scorer after Joel Embiid. He has delivered from the 3-point zone as well, and is shooting at over 40% efficiency.

Finally, Draymond Green is easily the second-most important player for the Golden State Warriors this season. His relationship with Stephen Curry has resulted in impressive production, as he has registered multiple huge triple-doubles in recent weeks.

At center, Joel Embiid’s dominant presence is a no-brainer. The Cameroonian big man is having a massive season and is many people’s favorite to win the NBA MVP award. He has produced at least 36 points during his last three games and is one of the two contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year award that the Philadelphia 76ers have on their roster.