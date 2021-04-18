Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an electric showdown in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. The fixture represents their second meeting of the 2020-21 season.

Both sides will look to their respective MVP caliber superstars to lead the charge in this tie. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has been blazing hot in the recent stretch, while Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has picked things right where he left them since returning from his injury. The enticing matchup could produce fireworks in a nationally televised game for fans to relish.

Curry and Embiid were on the sidelines as the two sides clashed in their first meeting of the season last month. Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons rose to the occasion, guiding their side to a 108-98 victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, April 19th, 2021, 7:30 PM ET. (Tuesday 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Golden State Warriors Preview

Despite falling to the Celtics in their previous game, the Golden State Warriors have proven their mettle in the recent stretch. They have won four of their past five games and will be hungry to get back to winning ways.

The Dubs are in ninth spot in the West with a 28-29 record behind them. Steve Kerr's side are two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who are currently occupying eighth place.

Stephen Curry is the 2nd player in Warriors history with 10 straight 30-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/RFQoHgzgr0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 18, 2021

Stellar performances by three-time NBA champ Stephen Curry have bolstered the Golden State Warriors' chances of making it to the postseason this year. Andrew Wiggins has come up big for them in the recent run, and his production on the offense remains vital to their postseason aspirations.

The Golden State Warriors are playing with a purpose again and could pull off an upset against the mighty Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. However, the team continues its struggles with injuries. Several players have been falling in and out of the rotation for the 2018 world champs.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 (right) and Kent Bazemore #26 of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, the former league MVP, dueled with Jayson Tatum in a battle for the ages on Saturday. The sharpshooter posted a monster outing with 47 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes for the Golden State Warriors.

The seven-time All-Star has been firing on all cylinders for the Golden State Warriors of late. He brings with him an impressive 10-game streak of 30+ point outings. Chef Curry is averaging a stellar 39.9 points in April on a super-efficient 55% shooting display from the field and 49.2% marksmanship from beyond the arc.

With 11 threes tonight, @StephenCurry30 has hit 44 triples in 5 games! pic.twitter.com/udENmUMIRN — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2021

The Golden State Warriors will look for their superstar guard to produce another sensational outing in Monday's contest to keep them in the hunt for the playoffs. Curry suffered a left ankle sprain against the Celtics on Saturday. Thankfully, coach Steve Kerr indicated his injury is not that severe.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are one win shy of becoming the third team to register their 40th win of the season. They sit atop the East with a 39-18 record and will roll out at home with a four-game winning streak behind them.

The Philadelphia 76ers has EVERYTHING to win a Championship this year!!! Don’t @ me carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 17, 2021

Coach Doc Rivers is enjoying immense success in his first year with the Eastern Conference club. Under his leadership, the Philadelphia 76ers have garnered the second-best defensive rating in the NBA. Joel Embiid has taken his game to the next level, cementing his position among the top five players in the game today.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off two impressive showings against top contenders in their respective conferences. They defeated the high-flying Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday before taking down the LA Clippers on Friday.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has proven to be an unstoppable force for opposing teams to contain. He continues to have his way in the post on both ends of the hardwood. The big from Cameroon has produced 35+ point outings in three consecutive games ahead of this contest. He will undoubtedly aim to take advantage of the shorthanded Golden State Warriors lineup on Monday.

Joel Embiid dropped a light 36 in a W tonight @JoelEmbiid



He is the first 76ers player with 3 straight 35-point games since Allen Iverson did so in 2006. pic.twitter.com/N0UoxXVTQ0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 17, 2021

On the season, Embiid has appeared in 38 games for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging a phenomenal 30 points per game on a terrific 51.6% shooting display from the floor. Beyond his scoring prowess, the four-time All-Star is adding 11 rebounds and three assists per game. The 27-year-old continues to be a leading figure in the MVP debate this campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons, Shooting Guard - Seth Curry, Small Forward - Danny Green, Power Forward - Tobias Harris, Center - Joel Embiid

Warriors vs. 76ers Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will rely on Stephen Curry's exploits to give them a fighting chance in this marquee matchup. Steve Kerr will hope to extract an all-round performance from the rest of their cast. Draymond Green and Wiggins will need to play their parts to perfection to pull off an upset in Monday's contest.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers boast of a formidable unit that is coming off big wins in the recent stretch. The resurgence of Tobias Harris has added a third All-Star caliber player to the mix alongside Embiid and Ben Simmons. Considering their winning record and stellar form, the Philadelphia 76ers are the hands-down favorites to win this tie and keep their hot streak alive.

Where to watch Warriors vs. 76ers?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers will be telecast on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.