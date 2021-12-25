Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The 26-6 Golden State Warriors will head to the Footprint Center to face the 26-5 Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day. Golden State and Phoenix, who have split their previous two games, will go all out for an important 2-1 season series lead.

Steph Curry and the severely undermanned Golden State Warriors escaped with a win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game. Behind Curry’s 46 points, highlighted by eight three-point shots, the Warriors eased past the surging Grizzlies.

Minus a few of their players, including starters Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors will lean heavily once more Steph Curry and Draymond Green. They were thoroughly beaten in their last game in Phoenix with a healthier roster, so the Warriors have their work cut out for them.

The Phoenix Suns have been quietly and consistently battling the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA. Without much pomp and circumstance, they have managed to win eight of their last ten games despite Devin Booker missing a large portion of those games.

NBA @NBA

26-6.



What an



SUNS/WARRIORS tomorrow at 5 PM ET on ABC! 26-5.26-6.What an #NBAXmas treat.SUNS/WARRIORS tomorrow at 5 PM ET on ABC! 26-5.26-6.What an #NBAXmas treat.SUNS/WARRIORS tomorrow at 5 PM ET on ABC! https://t.co/32mEYhd62w

The Golden State Warriors edged the Phoenix Suns in Oakland after Booker injured his hamstring in the first half. With Chris Paul leading the way, they stuck with the Warriors until the last minute of the game. Booker’s return have only made them stronger and the prohibitive favorite in this match.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors are crippled by injuries as well as health and safety protocols. Four Warriors have contracted the virus, while Klay Thompson and James Wiseman have yet to play a game this season. Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Andre Iguodala Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Damion Lee Out Health and Safety Protocols Moses Moody Out Health and Safety Protocols Jordan Poole Out Health and Safety Protocols Klay Thompson Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Injury Recovery Andrew Wiggins Out Health and Safety Protocols James Wiseman Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are almost miraculously spared from the virus. All of the names on the injury list are recuperating from their respective injuries. Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (ACL) will not suit up for the Suns.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Moses Moody has entered health and safety protocols. Fourth Warriors player, all guards/wings. Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for the Phoenix game. Missed last night with knee swelling. Moses Moody has entered health and safety protocols. Fourth Warriors player, all guards/wings. Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable for the Phoenix game. Missed last night with knee swelling.

Player: Status: Reason: Frank Kaminsky Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Stress reaction Abdel Nader Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury management Dario Saric Out Injury/Illness - Right Acl; Tear

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns:

Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will rely heavily yet again on Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Head coach Steve Kerr could roll out the same lineup he used against the Memphis Grizzlies. Steph Curry and Gary Payton II will comprise the backcourt. Otto Porter Jr. and Draymond Green will handle the small forward and power forward duties, respectively.

Kevon Looney will start at center for the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been impressive this season behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns will have their usual lineup as they are as healthy as any team in the NBA right now. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will resume their backcourt partnership. Mikal Bridges will have another matchup against Steph Curry while playing as the nominal small forward.

NBA @NBA



The #1 in the West 30-piece from @DevinBook The #1 in the West @Suns pick up their 5th-straight win behind Devin Booker's 30 PTS, 7 REB and 7 AST! 30-piece from @DevinBook ☀The #1 in the West @Suns pick up their 5th-straight win behind Devin Booker's 30 PTS, 7 REB and 7 AST! https://t.co/ZYSosGqzph

Jae Crowder will be the Suns’ small-ball power forward, putting Deandre Ayton in the center position.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns:

Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Gary Payton II | Small Forward - Otto Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Phoenix Suns

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Edited by Parimal