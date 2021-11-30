Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will make a trip to the Footprint Center on Tuesday for a Western Conference battle against the Phoenix Suns. Both teams have been stunning to watch this season which makes this encounter a guaranteed thriller.

The Warriors come into the game on the back of yet another impressive win over the LA Clippers. It was a Stephen Curry masterclass that made the evening eventful as he scored 33 points and grabbed 6 steals to help the team to a 105-90 win on the night. He will need to produce a similar performance for the team if they are to get the better of a red-hot Phoenix team on Tuesday.

For the Suns team, it was complete jubilation as they extended their winning streak to sixteen games with another win over the Brooklyn Nets. Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 52 points to help them get to a 113-107 win on the night. The duo will have to continue firing similarly if the team wants to repeat its exploits from last season.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have sent both Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to the Santa Cruz Warriors to get them back to match fitness by giving them some playing time in the G-League. Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee will also be out of the game as per injury reports. Warriors two-way player Jeff Dowtin will also not feature due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Out Right Knee Soreness Damion Lee Out Personal Reason Klay Thompson Out ACL injury [Sent to G - League team] James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury [Sent to G - League team] Jeff Dowtin Out G - League [Two - Way]

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have reported Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Dario Saric as out of this game due to injuries

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL injury Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have had immense success this season because of their talented roster. They will likely go with the same lineup and fire on all cylinders. Steph Curry and Jordon Poole will share the backcourt. The duo has been impressive and promises to be one of the most explosive backcourts in the league. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will remain in the frontcourt to provide the team with some solidity, while Kevon Looney starts at center.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Brooklyn Nets

The Phoenix Suns have a stunning roster that has been able to adjust to all of their opponents. To face the Warriors, the Suns will go with the same lineup that has given them immense success off late. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will start on the backcourt, while Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder share the frontcourt. Young sensation Deandre Ayton will keep his place as the starting center of this team.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry; Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Draymond Green; Center - Kevon Looney.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Mikal Bridges; Power Forward - Jae Crowder; Center - Deandre Ayton.

