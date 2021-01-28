Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup tonight, the Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season.

The game will feature two of the best point guards - Stephen Curry and Chris Paul in the league, in what could be an intriguing player duel.

The Golden State Warriors enter this match with momentum behind them, winning their last two against an injury-depleted Minnesota Timberwolves side. They have belied expectations despite the absence of Klay Thompson for the second season in a row. The return of Draymond Green has definitely had a positive impact, with the 30-year-old dominating at both ends of the floor.

Nevertheless, former league MVP Stephen Curry continues to be the driving force behind their success. The 32-year-old star could be a key player once again when the Golden State Warriors take the court against the Phoenix Suns.

In 17 games this season, Curry has averaged 28.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and six assists, doing so on an impressive 45.8% shooting from the floor. He will look for a big performance after his underwhelming outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns enter this contest on a three-game losing streak; they have gone 3-7 after their brilliant 5-1 start to the campaign.

They have clearly missed Devin Booker's production from the floor. To compound their woes, the player has been listed as questionable against the Golden State Warriors.

The Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams will need his role players like Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton to step up big time against the Golden State Warriors, especially underneath the rim.

The Phoenix Suns will also rely heavily on their veteran leader Chris Paul, who is coming off a 32-point performance against his former team. However, he could have his task cut out against a surging Golden State Warriors side.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Injury updates

Steve Kerr will be relieved that there are no new player injuries plaguing the Golden State Warriors. That is significant in light of the league's stringent health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will hope to see their star player Kevin Booker suit for Thursday night's game. Booker suffered a hamstring injury recently that sidelined him for two games.

Dario Saric (COVID-19 protocols) is available, but it remains to be seen if he returns to the floor. However, Cameron Payne is being monitored on a day-to-day basis as he recovers from a right-foot soreness.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry could have an enticing matchup against Chris Paul in the backcourt.

Kelly Oubre Jr. will seek to improve his offense as the shooting guard. Andrew Wiggins and the resurgent Draymond Green are expected to resume their duties on the wing for the Golden State Warriors. Kevon Looney should come in at the center position.

Former backcourt duo duels in Phoenix!



☀️ @CP3: Season-high 32 PTS, 5 AST

⛈️ @shaiglalex: 21 PTS, 8 AST, W pic.twitter.com/A1xwO0yjWV — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges could get the nod for another start if Booker remains on the sidelines.

Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder could come in as the two forwards, with the latter expected to contribute more at the offensive end of the floor. Deandre Ayton should resume his duties as the primary center for the Phoenix Suns.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

The Golden State Warriors rejoice during their game against the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center.

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Phoenix Suns

G Chris Paul, G Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton.