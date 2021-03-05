Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors tonight in an exciting Western Conference matchup. Stephen Curry's Warriors are coming off back-to-back losses and their last outing resulted in a heart-breaking crunch-time loss against the Blazers.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker and the Suns are entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak. They have won six of their last seven games and no defense appears to slow them down.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker are flourishing in the backcourt and are the first pair of Suns teammates to be selected for an All-Star game since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors appear to have left their injury issues behind them. Both their centers, Kevon Looney and James Wiseman, were sidelined but have now returned to the lineup.

Kelly Oubre Jr., however, was ruled out of the game against Portland yesterday after he suffered a wrist injury and his status is questionable for the game. Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss continue to be sidelined for the rest of the year following season-ending injuries.

Warriors say Kelly Oubre is out tonight with a sprained left wrist. The injury occurred during Tuesday’s practice. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 4, 2021

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are one of the few teams in the NBA with no reported injuries. Head coach Monty Williams will have his entire roster available for rotation tonight against the Golden State Warriors.

The Phoenix Suns' lack of injuries gives them a huge advantage over some of the injury-ridden squads in the Western Conference. After a terrible slump in the middle, the Suns are resurgent and are now 2nd in the conference.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr is expected to use the same lineup he used against the Blazers should Oubre Jr. not play again. MVP candidate and the team's best player, Stephen Curry, is the starting point guard as usual.

Given Oubre Jr.'s absence, Andrew Wiggins is expected to play the two-guard role with Damion Lee or Kent Bazemore rotating minutes with him. Draymond Green continues to be the power forward, fulfilling multiple roles on the team.

Finally, Kevon Looney will start as the center, however, rookie James Wiseman gets a lot of minutes as the center as well.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns boast an entirely healthy roster. Chris Paul and Devin Booker form the team's star backcourt. DeAndre Ayton is performing amazingly as the Suns center this season.

Mikal Bridges will start as the small forward again and Frank Kaminsky will join him as a power forward in the backcourt. Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric get the most minutes off the bench and all average double-digit points per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry, G - Kent Bazemore, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Frank Kaminsky, C - Deandre Ayton.

