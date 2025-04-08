Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 Season

With the NBA regular season reaching its climax, the stakes have never been higher for the Golden State Warriors when facing the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. This will be the fourth and final meeting, with the Suns leading the series 2-1.

No team does drama quite like the Warriors, and it went both ways for the six-time NBA champs, edging closer to a top-three seed while also taking a step back. The Dubs are in a precarious playoff position, locked in a tense four-way battle for the fourth through eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They had a clear chance to lock the third or fourth seed but slipped further behind after a shocking 106–96 loss to the Houston Rockets over the weekend. Steph Curry had one of his worst nights at the Chase Center and looked entirely out of his depth, scoring three points in 33 minutes.

The Dubs hold the sixth seed with a 46-32 record, closely tied with the fifth-seed LA Clippers (46-32) and seventh-seed Timberwolves (46-32). They would love to put some distance, so the matchup in Phoenix is the proverbial do-or-die game.

On the other hand, the Suns’s fall from grace is colossal — there are no two ways about it. They were an established playoff team, but they will likely miss this year's postseason for the first time since 2021.

Their play-in ambitions have taken a huge hit after they dropped six straight games and fell 2.5 games behind the 10th-place Dallas Mavericks, who currently hold the last play-in spot. In their most recent outing, they were beaten 112-98 by the New York Knicks.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April.8

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

For the Warriors, there’s a clean bill of health across the roster, with Steve Kerr having a fully fit squad to choose from

Several players, including Gary Payton II and Steph Curry, were recently removed from the injury report after recovering from their spells out

Kerr has been vocal about using the full depth of his roster through the end of the regular season, and he's relied on the same starting five recently.

Expect him to go with the same on Tuesday: Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III, Steph Curry, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Steph Curry Gary Payton II

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Braxton Key Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The hosts will be without influential forward Kevin Durant. The team’s leading scorer - who has yet to recover from an ankle injury - will be missing his third consecutive game and 16th overall this season.

Meanwhile, center Nick Richards is listed as probable due to elbow issues.

In Durant’s absence, much of the scoring responsibility will fall on Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Coach Mike Budenholzer will start the two alongside Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn, and Nick Richards.

Point Guard Devin Booker Tyus Jones Ty Ty Washington Jr. Shooting Guard Bradley Beal Grayson Allen Damion Lee Small Forward Royce O'Neale Cody Martin Collin Gillespie Power Forward Ryan Dunn Bol Bol Center Nick Richards Mason Plumlee Oso Ighodaro

The game - which will tip off at 10 PM ET at Footprint Center - can be watched on TNT, NBCS-BA, truTV, and MAX.

