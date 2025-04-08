Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2025

The Golden State Warriors visit the Footprint Center on Tuesday to face the Phoenix Suns in the most important game of the season for the hosts. The Warriors need a win to keep up their place in the West standings, while the Suns are going to be eliminated from play-in contention with a loss.
It's also the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Suns ahead 2-1 in the series. However, Phoenix will have to overcome a four-game losing streak and Kevin Durant's absence to prevent a humiliating end to their campaign.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT and truTV. It's also available on NBC Sports Bay Area in San Francisco, while others can catch it via live stream on NBA League Pass, FuboTV and Max. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds
Moneyline: Warriors (-325) vs. Suns (+260)
Spread: Warriors -8 (-109) vs. Suns +8 (-111)
Total (O/U): Warriors o227.5 (-108) vs. Suns u227.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Preview
The Warriors (46-32) are currently sixth in the West, but are in a four-way tie with the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. They need to get this win to stay in their current position, which is outside the play-in tournament spots.
Meanwhile, the Suns (35-43) are on loss away from officially being eliminated from the play-in tournament. It has been a rough season for Phoenix despite having a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups
Warriors
G - Steph Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green
Suns
G - Devin Booker | G - Bradley Beal | F - Ryan Dunn | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Nick Richards
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Tips
Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points via Sleeper. He's coming off his worst performance of the season, so he's favored to go UNDER (-133). However, it's an important game for the Warriors, so bet on Curry to go OVER (-123) and score at least 26 points.
Devin Booker is favored to go OVER (-159) 28.5 points via Sleeper. Booker has been unstoppable since Kevin Durant went down with a sprained ankle. Place your money on Booker scoring at least 29 points, which he has done in three straight games.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction
The Warriors are favored to beat the Suns despite being on the road and down 2-1 in the season series. They are playing much better than the Suns since the trade deadline. The predictions are the Warriors getting the win and covering the spread, and the total going OVER 227.5 points.
