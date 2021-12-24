Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will head to the Footprint Center for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, December 25th. Both teams have met twice in the regular season and share a win apiece in those encounters.

Coming into the game, the Warriors secured an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Stephen Curry had a stellar night as he racked up 46 points to carry his team to a win. He had a great game against the Suns in the previous meeting between the two. The Warriors guard will be hoping to repeat his exploits when he takes the floor on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the Suns continued their impressive run as they won an easy game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Devin Booker shone on his return to the lineup with 30 points on 52.2% shooting from the field. Booker will be hoping to put in a similar performance against the Warriors at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, December 25, 6:00 PM ET [Sunday, December 26, 3:30 AM IST]

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been a team on a mission this season. They have continued to put on impressive performances, which have helped them to second place in the West. Coming into this game, the team has a few of players out due to Safety Protocols. However, the depth that the Warriors posses has helped them stay competitive during these difficult times. Golden State knows full well how tough it will be to face the Suns. But the team have a hot-handed Stephen Curry, who is coming off a brilliant performance in the game against the Grizzlies. A win in this game will help them put pressure on the Suns, who currently hold the number 1 spot in the West.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry had a bit of a shooting slump prior to the game on Thursday. However, the 33-year-old most definitely put an end to that after a staggering 46 point night, shooting 59.1% from the field and 57.1% from three-point range. Steph had a decent outing in the last meeting between the Suns and the Warriors. He will be hoping to continue his brilliant run with another big performance in this game while also putting on a show for the fans.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Gary Payton II, F - Otto Porter Jr., F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have won all of their last 5 games. They sit atop of the West and do not look like a team willing to give up that spot. Players like Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges have done a great job in superstar Devin Booker's absence. However, the two-time NBA All-star is officially back from injury which should further boost the Suns' offense. The team will be hoping to bag a win in this game against the Warriors and solidify their position as Western Conference leaders.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker is one of the most explosive young players in the league. Yet at just 25 years old, his maturity and ability to make tough shots has won him many plaudits from those in and around the NBA community. Booker had a big game against the Thunder on his return to the lineup, scoring 30 points. He will be keen to keep his momentum going by putting on a solid display against the Warriors to try lead the Suns to their twenty-seventh win of the season.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Warriors vs Suns Match Prediction

The Warriors and the Suns have been two of the best teams in the NBA this season. This fixture is going to be a thriller. The Warriors are a bit short-handed coming into this game. Meanwhile, the Suns have all of their players fit and are in stellar form, which makes them favourites to win.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Suns game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Warriors vs Suns game will be nationally telecast on ABC. It will also be available locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Arizona

