Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - November 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at the Footprint Center on Tuesday. This fixture promises to be a nail-biting one, as it will feature two of the best teams in the league this season going up against each other.

The Golden State Warriors come into this game after an impressive win over the LA Clippers. Stephen Curry blazed away for 33 points, helping the Warriors to a 105-90 win on the night, their 18th of the season. They will hope to continue their domination by putting up another scintillating performance on Tuesday against the Suns.

Meanwhile, the Suns, extended their winning streak to 16 games after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 113-107. Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined to score 52 points, which helped the 2021 Western Conference champions to a win on the night. A win against the Warriors will help the Suns go level with the former, and become the top team in the West.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 30; 11: 00 PM ET (Wednesday, December 1, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have become one of the favourites to win the championship, courtesy of their dominant start to their 2021-22 campaign. They hold an 18-3 record and sit atop the Western Conference. With players like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jordon Poole delivering, the Warriors will should the team to watch out for this season.

Their shooting guard, Klay Thompson, is close to returning to action, and that will further strengthen the roster.

Beating the Phoenix Suns is not going to be easy for GSW. But if there is any team currently capable of producing a positive result against the Suns, it has to be the Warriors. The team will look to put up another brilliant performance to end the Suns' impressive win streak.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has once again proven why he is one of the best to ever grace the basketball floor. The 33-year-old has been in top form this season, averaging 28.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 6.8 APG. He recently broke his record of becoming the quickest player to reach 100 three-pointers in a season.

|| Player of the Game 3⃣0⃣ is a force on both ends of the floor

Curry's brilliance is one of the biggest reasons the Warriors have achieved immense success this season. He will need to be at his best when he takes the floor against the Suns. If he continues his brilliant form, Phoenix could be in for a lot of trouble, as he is quite capable of snatching the game away from them.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets

The Suns are one of the most in-form teams in the league this season. Their victory against the Nets was their 16th-straight win this campaign, improving their season record to 17-3. They are second in the West, only behind their opponents, the Warriors.

So this game on Tuesday could very well determine which team clinches top position in the Conference.

Considering the kind of form the Warriors have been in lately, the Suns will have to put up a special performance to get the better of them. Devin Booker, who has been in great form, will have to continue his scoring spree in this game. The guard will need to pull some tricks out his armoury to get the better of the tough Warriors defense.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been doing some great work for the Suns this season. The 36-year-old is averaging 14.5 PPG and 10.1 APG through 20 games.

He has been a great facilitator, allowing players like Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges to score easy buckets. The veteran knows what it's like to play against a stacked Warriors team. He will hope to guide his team to their 18th win of the season against Stephen Curry and co.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Warriors vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns come into the game with a lot of momentum after having won 16 games on the trot. They will have an uphill task against the Warriors on Tuesday. But given the form the team is in and the roster they have, the Suns will fancy their chances of beating the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Suns game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Warriors vs Suns game will also be nationally telecast on TNT and locally on Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Bay Area.

