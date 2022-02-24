Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s- February 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Moda Center to challenge the Portland Trail Blazers in a battle between the two Western Conference teams. In head-to-head games, the Warriors are leading with two wins in both prior meetings this season.

The Warriors were ousted by the Denver Nuggets in their last game, as Monte Morris scored a three at the buzzer to seal the victory at 117-116. Despite shooting poorly from beyond the arc, the Splash Brothers combined for 41 points – to keep the game close.

The Trail Blazers are coming off a decisive 123-119 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, fueled by strong performances from Anfernee Simmons and Jusuf Nurkic. Ja Morant recorded a double-double with 44 points and 11 assists, but the Trail Blazers had set the pace from the start and rallied to take the win.

The Golden State Warriors (42-17) are second in the Western Conference Standings, trailing the Phoenix Suns by 6.5 games. They will look to snap their two-game losing streak on the road, with Steph Curry looking to carry his momentum from the All-Star game on to the remainder of the regular season.

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-34) are tenth in the Western Conference standings, looking to extend their four-game winning streak. The franchise has received a boost from the signing of Josh Hart, who has already matched Damian Lillard’s scoring average of 24 points per game.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will continue to play without the services of Draymond Green as he recovers from a back injury. James Wiseman will remain out, recovering from an injury to his right knee, while Andre Iguodala is listed as out with lower back tightness.

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out Back injury recovery James Wiseman Out Right knee injury Andre Iguodala Out Lower back tightness

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Keon Johnson is listed as probable, nursing a sprain on his right ankle. Jusuf Nurkic is expected to miss a few games after injuring his foot. Damian Lillard and Nassir Little will not be available as they recover from core and shoulder injuries respectively.

New signees Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles and Didi Louzada are yet to feature for the Blazers, recovering from injuries they had before being traded to the franchise.

Player Name Status Reason Keon Johnson Probable Right ankle sprain Didi Louzada Out Left knee injury recovery Jusuf Nurkic Out Left foot injury Nasir Little Out Left shoulder recovery Damian Lillard Out Core muscle recovery Eric Bledsoe Out Left Achilles injury Joe Ingles Out Left knee ACL surgery

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will pair up to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Andrew Wiggins at small forward. Jonathan Kuminga could start at power forward, with Kevon Looney starting at center to complete the starting five.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Steph Curry talked about what the Warriors need to work on to end the season. Steph Curry talked about what the Warriors need to work on to end the season. https://t.co/wbrU3RToOp

Gary Payton, Jordan Poole and Otto Porter will see major minutes coming off the bench, with Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica providing depth for Steve Kerr.

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simmons and Josh Hart will be the starting backcourt for the Blazers, with CJ Elleby playing at small forward. Justise Winslow will start as a power forward, with Greg Brown likely to step in for Jusuf Nurkic in the center position.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral “I’m loyal to what I believe. I do love living in Portland. I do love playing for the Trail Blazers. But I’ve built this. I’ve been part of this for 10 years…I know what means something to me in my heart. And that’s winning a championship here.”



- Dame

(Via Complex) “I’m loyal to what I believe. I do love living in Portland. I do love playing for the Trail Blazers. But I’ve built this. I’ve been part of this for 10 years…I know what means something to me in my heart. And that’s winning a championship here.” - Dame (Via Complex) https://t.co/0vHuNSvYih

Ben McLemore, Elijah Hughes and Trendon Watford are expected to provide valuable contributions for the Blazers, coming off the bench.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Steph Curry | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Jonathan Kuminga | Center – Kevon Looney.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard – Anfernee Simmons | Shooting Guard – Josh Hart | Small Forward – CJ Elleby | Power Forward – Justise Winslow | Center – Greg Brown.

