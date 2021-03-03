Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA playoff rivals the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers face-off at the Moda Center in Oregon. The two teams have met twice this season already, and their first matchup saw an amazing 25-point victory for the Trail Blazers.

Golden State responded in the next game with a 15-point victory behind Stephen Curry's monster 62-point performance.

Anytime these two teams face-off, it is considered must-watch television. Whenever Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard go head-to-head, the world watches as the two sharpshooting point guards drain threes from the get go.

Both players are often compared to each other and needless to say, their individual matchup is most crucial to the game's outcome.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors appear to have left their injury issues behind them. Their centers, Kevon Looney and James Wiseman, were both injured for a while, which forced coach Steve Kerr to go small-ball with a 6'6" Draymond Green playing center.

However, both big men are back in the lineup and are looking healthier than ever.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is in prime form right now, averaging numbers identical to his unanimous MVP season and leading the team in minutes played. Head coach Steve Kerr will have his usual roster available to him against the Trail Blazers.

Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss continue to be sidelined for the remainder of the year following season-ending injuries.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing quite a few injury issues this season. Much like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard is also missing his backcourt partner as CJ McCollum continues to be ruled out of games due to a foot injury. He will reportedly be evaluated in two to three weeks.

Meanwhile, their bonafide center, Jusuf Nurkic, is sidelined as well following a severe wrist injury. He is expected to miss at least eight weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Forward Harry Giles III is listed as questionable due to issues with his calf, and he didn't play against the Hornets on Monday either. Finally, forward Zach Collins is out indefinitely after he broke his ankle. He recently underwent revision surgery.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr will continue to use the same lineup that has worked for him in the past few weeks. Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green retain their usual positions as point guard and power forward respectively.

Meanwhile, Kevon Looney is back at the center spot. Rookie James Wiseman averages a lot of minutes off the bench as well.

Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. both rotate between the small forward and shooting guard positions, according to the discretion of the coach. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee, Kent Bazemore and Eric Paschall have all been incredible off the bench, which makes this team's depth one of the best in the league.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have grown used to their new lineup. Damian Lillard is excelling in the point guard role and is literally carrying this team to victory on his shoulders. Gary Trent Jr. has been the starting two-guard in place of CJ McCollum and Enes Kanter replaces Jusuf Nurkic as the center.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington form the team's frontcourt. The Portland bench is pretty talented as well, led by veteran Carmelo Anthony, who has been performing amazingly for far.

Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little and Rodney Hood are the rest of the rotating backup players.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry, G - Andrew Wiggins, F - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney.

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Damian Lillard, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Derrick Jones Jr., F - Robert Covington, C - Enes Kanter.

