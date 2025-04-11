Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

With a playoff spot hanging in the balance, the Golden State Warriors hit the road for their penultimate game of the regular season, facing the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. The Warriors are looking to avoid missing the playoffs for a second straight year, something that hasn't happened since 2020 and 2021.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Dubs looked like a nailed-on playoff team. In their last 10 games, they fell apart, rallied back and fell apart all over again, going 6-4, dropping from almost securing the third seed to seventh in the Western Conference.

They are now locked in a three-way tie with the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot. Their hopes were in the hands of Minnesota to beat the Grizzlies to help them secure the sixth spot after a shock 134-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Those hopes were answered, but they still control their own fate with two games remaining. Two wins will see them get into the playoffs without any help, while any other result will leave the door open for all sorts of scenarios.

Meanwhile, the Blazers will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. They flirted with the play-In positions for much of the season. Despite some visible improvement on the court, their league position has remained poor overall.

Their last 10 games have seen them win four times, with a 120–109 win over the Spurs being their most recent one. At this point, they are simply playing for pride, and perhaps to play spoilers down the stretch.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 11

Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Warriors have a healthy squad, with only two players listed on the injury report. Gary Payton II (knee) and Quinten Post (illness) missed the last two games and are listed as questionable for Friday.

Barring any late changes, they aren't expected to make any adjustments to their lineup. Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Steph Curry, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski should be their starting unit.

Point Guard Steph Curry Gary Payton II*

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Braxton Key Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post*

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April. 11

Meanwhile, there's no end in sight for the Blazers’ injury issues, with a whopping eight players on their injury report.

Anfernee Simons (forearm contusion), Deandre Ayton (calf), Jerami Grant (knee tendinitis), Scoot Henderson (concussion), Bryce McGowens (rib) and Robert Williams III (knee) remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Deni Avdija (thumb) and Shaedon Sharpe (knee) are listed as questionable.

Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, Matisse Thybulle, Shaedon Sharpe and Dalano Banton are likely to take the court in their second-to-last home game before facing the Lakers on Sunday.

Point Guard Matisse Thybulle Jabari Walker Rayan Rupert Shooting Guard Toumani Camara Kris Murray Small Forward Shaedon Sharpe Justin Minaya Power Forward Dalano Banton Kris Murray Center Donovan Clingan Duop Reath



This game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center and will be available to watch on NBCS-BA, KATU and KUNP.

