Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers is one of the 12 regular-season matches scheduled for Friday in the NBA. The Warriors are coming into the matchup on a hot win streak. They have won their first two matchups, with their latest victory being a thrilling 137-131 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers suffered a 118-114 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves and are heading into the matchup with an ambition to get back on the winning track.

However, taking a win away from the Warriors will be a difficult task for the Blazers, especially when their head coach, Chauncey Billups, will be absent from the sideline. Billups is currently under arrest as a suspect in a federal investigation related to gambling and sports betting.

Assistant coach Tiago Splitter will serve as the interim head coach until the franchise decides on Billups's complicated case. The Dubs will look to make quick work of the Blazers and extend their winning streak, while Portland will try to deliver an upset and secure a win at their home ground.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors will be without Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton on Friday. Moody is sidelined for the game because of a calf injury, while Melton is nursing a knee injury and will be out for at least four weeks.

Al Hoford is questionable for the game and can come off the bench if he plays. Alex Toohey is day-to-day for Friday's game after he was ruled out because of a knee injury in the previous game against the Nuggets.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

The Portland Trail Blazers will be down three players while hosting the Dubs on Friday. Robert Williams III, Scoot Henderson, and Damian Lillard are listed as out on the team's injury report.

Williams is out because of a knee injury, while Henderson is dealing with an injury to his hamstring. Damian Lillard is expected to sit out the majority of the 2025-26 NBA season after he ruptured his Achilles while playing for the Bucks in last season's playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 24

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

The Warriors are expected to play their best lineup with Steph Curry starting at the point. Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga are expected to make up the frontcourt, with Draymond Green playing the 5 position.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Stephen Curry Gary Payton II Pat Spencer Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield Will Richard Small Forward Jimmy Butler Jackson Rowe Power Forward Jonathan Kuminga Al Horford Gui Santos Center Draymond Green Quinten Post Trayce Jackson-Davis



Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth chart

The Blazers are expected to run a similar lineup to their season opener. They can play Jrue Holiday at the point, with Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara forming the frontcourt.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Jrue Holiday Scoot Henderson Shooting Guard Shaedon Sharpe Blake Wesley Small Forward Deni Avdija Matiisse Thybulle Power Forward Toumani Camara Kris Murray Center Donovan Clingan Hansen Yang

