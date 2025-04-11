Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 11, 2025

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will clash on April 11, at the Moda Center in Portland. The game will have implications on the Warriors’ playoff chances, as they are in a three-way tie for the sixth seed with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 47-33 record.
They are one game behind the fourth-seed Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers. The Trail Blazers are in the 12th spot in the standings with a 35-45 record. They have lost six of their last 10 games to fall off in the playoff hunt.
The Warriors are expected to rely on four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, who is putting up 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season.
His supporting cast includes Jimmy Butler, whose averages are 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, and Draymond Green, with 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.
Anfernee Simons leads the Trail Blazers in scoring this season, averaging 19.3 points, and 4.8 assists per game, while Shaedon Sharpe adds 18.5 points per game on top of 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds
The game will tip off at 10 P.M Eastern time and will be broadcast on NBCS-Bay Area, KATU, and KUNP on television. It can also be streamed via FuboTV and the NBA League Pass.
Moneyline: Warriors (-770) vs Trail Blazers (+600)
Spread: Warriors (-13) vs Trail Blazers (+12.5)
Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o227) vs Trail Blazers -105 (u226.5)
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips
Considering the playoff implications, the Warriors should be the safe bet in the game as they have more incentive to win against the also-ran Trail Blazers.
Expect Steph Curry to go over 25 points in the game, especially as the Warriors are looking to have an outright playoff spot. Draymond Green could also be getting at least two steals in the game since he is predicted to be more locked in in the game because of what is on the line.
Shaedon Sharpe could also make two or more threes in the game since he is making 2.5 three-pointers in their last 10 games.
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction
The game is predicted to go in favor of the Golden State Warriors, whose squad is expected to show their championship pedigree as they look to secure a playoff berth.
