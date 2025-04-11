Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 11, 2025

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will clash on April 11, at the Moda Center in Portland. The game will have implications on the Warriors’ playoff chances, as they are in a three-way tie for the sixth seed with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 47-33 record.

Ad

They are one game behind the fourth-seed Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers. The Trail Blazers are in the 12th spot in the standings with a 35-45 record. They have lost six of their last 10 games to fall off in the playoff hunt.

The Warriors are expected to rely on four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, who is putting up 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His supporting cast includes Jimmy Butler, whose averages are 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, and Draymond Green, with 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anfernee Simons leads the Trail Blazers in scoring this season, averaging 19.3 points, and 4.8 assists per game, while Shaedon Sharpe adds 18.5 points per game on top of 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The game will tip off at 10 P.M Eastern time and will be broadcast on NBCS-Bay Area, KATU, and KUNP on television. It can also be streamed via FuboTV and the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Moneyline: Warriors (-770) vs Trail Blazers (+600)

Spread: Warriors (-13) vs Trail Blazers (+12.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o227) vs Trail Blazers -105 (u226.5)

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Considering the playoff implications, the Warriors should be the safe bet in the game as they have more incentive to win against the also-ran Trail Blazers.

Expect Steph Curry to go over 25 points in the game, especially as the Warriors are looking to have an outright playoff spot. Draymond Green could also be getting at least two steals in the game since he is predicted to be more locked in in the game because of what is on the line.

Ad

Shaedon Sharpe could also make two or more threes in the game since he is making 2.5 three-pointers in their last 10 games.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The game is predicted to go in favor of the Golden State Warriors, whose squad is expected to show their championship pedigree as they look to secure a playoff berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.