Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2024

The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of five NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Golden State leading the series 3-0. The Warriors won the previous game 126-106 on Dec. 23.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 11.

The Trail Blazers hold a 130-115 all-time advantage against the Warriors. Golden State won the most recent game between the two teams, behind Klay Thompson’s 28 points, while Anfernee Simons led Portland with 25 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at the Moda Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS PLUS and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-1100) vs. Trail Blazers (+700)

Spread: Warriors (-14) vs. Trail Blazers (+14)

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o222.5) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u222.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Warriors (44-35) are 10th in the West but have a chance to climb the standings if they win their final three regular-season games. They have won eight of their past 10 games, including a 134-120 win against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Klay Thompson seems to have found his groove, as he led the team with 27 points. A win on Thursday will move the Warriors to ninth.

The Trail Blazers (21-58), meanwhile, are 14th in the West and have lost two straight. They most recently fell 110-100 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Deandre Ayton had 30 points. A long offseason lies ahead for the team as it tries to navigate the draft and free agency to bounce back strong next season.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Warriors listed Draymond Green as questionable with a right knee contusion, but he should play. Dario Saric is questionable with a knee injury. Golden State coach Steve Kerr should start:

PG: Steph Curry SG: Klay Thompson SF: Andrew Wiggins PF: Draymond Green C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Warriors’ key substitutes should be Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II.

The Trail Blazers will be without most of their key players on Thursday. Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Jerami Grant (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle (ankle), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), Robert Williams III (right knee) and Toumari Camara (left rib) are out. Portland coach Chauncey Billups should start:

PG: Scoot Henderson SG: Rayan Rupert SF: Kris Murray PF: Jabari Walker C: Deandre Ayton

Portland’s key substitutes should be Dalano Banton, Justin Minaya and Duop Reath.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Steph Curry has an over/under of 25.5 points. Curry has always been great against the Trail Blazers, and that should be the case on Thursday as well. He should end the night with over 25.5 points.

Klay Thompson’s 3-pointers over/under is set at 3.5. He crossed that mark in three of the past four games. With Thompson seemingly back in form, he should easily drain more than 3.5 3-pointers.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Warriors are the heavy favorite for this game even though they are playing on the road. Their recent record proves that they are still a team that can contend for a long postseason run. Golden State should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game, with the team total being over 222.5 points.