Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - March 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome the Golden State Warriors to Rip City on Wednesday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Portland Trail Blazers are up to fifth in the Western Conference standings after a clinical performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Six Portland Trail Blazers players scored 11 or more points on the night to end a 4-game skid.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are coming off a loss in their last outing, with Draymond Green departing in the second quarter after rolling his ankle. Steve Kerr has said that the injury may not be a serious one, so Green could be a game-time decision against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 3rd; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday 4th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Golden State Warriors - Preview

After the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Lakers on Monday, Stephen Curry about teams seeking revenge for the dynasty he and his teammates created in recent years.

Steph Curry said Draymond Green reminded the team at halftime that the Warriors still have a target on their back:



"Even when we're playing well, we won three in a row, teams still want to beat us and beat us bad. They still have a lot of memories from the last five, six years." pic.twitter.com/tSVPuAFhrB — KNBR (@KNBR) March 1, 2021

Even though the current Golden State Warriors are not offensively as potent as that one, Steve Kerr's side are playing exciting basketball and defend resolutely; they boast the fifth-best defense in the league.

Wiggins and Oubre Jr. are beginning to pick up their games offensively, while Stephen Curry is still smoking teams with his elite shooting. Though the Golden State Warriors are performing above expectations, they could find it difficult to hold onto their eighth seed in the West.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry is having yet another jaw-dropping campaign for the franchise where he has spent his entire career. Curry has been doing it all for the Golden State Warriors, especially at the offensive end, which has contributed massively to the team's 19-16 record on the season.

With Klay Thompson sidelined, Curry has taken on additional scoring responsibility and is playing the game with his usual joy and infectious energy. The point guard is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds this campaign.

Furthermore, with Curry on the court, their offensive rating is 113.3 compared to the team's overall rating of 107.8 on the season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney.

Portland Trail Blazers - Preview

Damian Lillard has been performing at an elite level yet again for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington's combined 50 points led the Portland Trail Blazers past the Hornets on Monday. That means the Portland Trail Blazers are within touching distance of the West's top four sides.

Considering the Portland Trail Blazers' injury woes this season, they have performed exceedingly well. They have won six of their past ten games, with Gary Trent Jr. continuing to impress in CJ McCollum's absence.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers are struggling defensively. They rank third-bottom of the league in defensive rating and bottom-ten for points and rebounds allowed; they also have the league's fifth-most turnovers per matchup this season.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

It will be a battle of the guards on Tuesday night, as Stephen Curry's adversary Damian Lillard is also shooting at an elite clip this season. Lillard was recently snubbed for the All-Star game for Luka Doncic but is continuing to show why he was worthy of a starting berth alongside Curry.

Lillard is averaging 29.6 points a night and dishing out 8.1 assists this campaign. He is as pivotal to the Portland Trail Blazers as Curry is to the Golden State Warriors. Without the 9th-year guard, the Portland Trail Blazers would most certainly have been well off their current position in the West.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Robert Covington, F Derrick Jones Jr., C Enes Kanter.

Warriors vs Trail Blazers Prediction

One prediction about this game that can be made is that it could be a high-scoring affair.

Six games into the season when these two sides first met, the Portland Trail Blazers had left California with a 137-122 loss. Stephen Curry put up an incredible 62-point performance that night. While that is unlikely to happen again, the Golden State Warriors should be able to capitalize on the Portland Trail Blazers' weak defense.

Should Draymond Green not be available, the Golden State Warriors could find it difficult to come away with a win, though. Nevertheless, it should be a tight affair, but with home-court advantage, the Portland Trail Blazers could just about edge this one.

Where to watch Warriors vs Trail Blazers?

This matchup will be shown locally on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Bay Area. As it is a marquee game, it will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans holding an NBA League Pass would be able to catch live action too.