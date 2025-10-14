The Golden State Warriors will be in Oregon on Tuesday to face the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. This will be their second meeting this preseason, with the last game yielding a 129-123 win for the Warriors.

Both teams come into the contest with different results. The Warriors lost to the LA Lakers 126-116 on Sunday, bringing their record to 2-1. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers achieved a narrow victory over the Sacramento Kings, winning 124-123 to put their preseason record at 1-1.

With both teams having two preseason games remaining, they will be hoping to secure a win as they aim to find the right chemistry before the season opener.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game details and betting tips

The game between the Warriors and the Trail Blazers is scheduled for tip-off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Fans can follow the game on the KUNP 16 and the Blazers Vision networks or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Golden State Warriors -2.5 -120 (o233.5) -140 Portland Trail Blazers +2.5 -115 (u233.5) EVEN

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tipoff.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Golden State Warriors enter the game against the Trail Blazers after a hectic game against the LA Lakers on Sunday. After back-to-back wins in their first two games, the Warriors were unable to make it three in a row at the Crypto.com Arena as they lost by 10 points.

The team had a difficult start in the first half, falling behind by 17 points. Although the Warriors managed to make some progress in the third quarter, the Lakers quickly regained control in the fourth quarter, ultimately winning 126-116.

While considered favorites against Portland, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, while Steph Curry's involvement in the game remains questionable. This will impact the Warriors significantly as they will rely on Brian Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to get the win.

On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers will be eyeing their revenge against the Warriors. Succumbing to Golden State in their first preseason game, the Trail Blazers will be hoping to get back at them at home as they look to continue their winning run.

Following a major offseason rebuild, the Trail Blazers now feature an intriguing mix of young talent and veteran experience as they look to make a playoff push. With one final preseason matchup in Utah on Thursday, Portland will be eager to notch a win against the Warriors and wrap up its warm-up campaign on a positive note.

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineups

Golden State Warriors

PG: Seth Curry | SG: Brandin Podziemski | SF: Buddy Hield | PF: Jonathan Kuminga | C: Quentin Post

Portland Trail Blazers

PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Shaedon Sharpe | SF: Deni Avdija | PF: Jerami Grant | C: Donovan Clingan

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers is shaping up to be a close one. Both teams come in with similar preseason records and are already familiar with each other’s style of play. However, with the Warriors missing a few key players, the Trail Blazers have a good chance to come away with the win.

Our Prediction: Trail Blazers win.

